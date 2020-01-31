The president, after all, is not just asking for forgiveness for his misdeeds, the way Bill Clinton did in 1999. His defenders haven’t made the same pitch Clinton’s did — that while the president did something wrong, removal from office would have been too severe a punishment. Nor have they credibly contested any of the facts compiled by House Democrats, which show that Trump illegally withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country into announcing investigations into his political rivals and then stonewalled the congressional investigation.

When they cast their votes at the end of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, senators won’t just be deciding whether the president’s brazen misconduct last year was bad enough to require his removal from office. At the insistence of the president and his lawyers, they will also be voting on what sort of country they will leave to future generations.

If the president had made any of those defenses, Republican senators might have at least had a pretext to acquit Trump in a way that wouldn’t have meant smashing two centuries of democratic norms.

Instead, though, the president’s lawyers want the Senate to accept that Trump did nothing wrong at all. The president is not asking for leniency; he’s asking for exoneration, approval. He’s asking the Senate not just to acquit him, but to embrace a theory of presidential power that undermines the fundamental constitutional order. He’s asking senators to hobble their own power to oversee the executive branch and direct federal spending, and remove the presidency from nearly any accountability. The president is asking the Senate to dilute the democratic checks and balances that future generations will inherit.

No senator who took an oath to uphold the Constitution should swallow that. Trump’s wrongdoing and lack of remorse, combined with the breathtaking assertion of power he is making to justify it, leaves senators with only one honorable option. To protect the country from his abuses of power, Trump must be removed. To protect the Constitution, his assertions of uncheckable power must be rejected.

Simply on the basis of Trump’s actions last year, this shouldn’t be a tough call for senators. Abusing the power of the presidency to help himself, and colluding with a foreign power, is exactly what the Founders had in mind when they created the impeachment power. That power exists not to punish, but to protect. If a president bent on corrupting the election isn’t a threat against which Americans deserve to be protected, then what is?

Failing to convict Trump would also render future congressional military appropriations mere suggestions, and give any future president carte blanche to divert taxpayer money for their own political purposes. If a future Democratic president decides to withhold money unless a foreign country investigates Donald Trump Jr., or give favorable trade terms to countries that do, today’s Senate GOP will have only itself to blame.

If all that weren’t bad enough, the president’s own defense has upped the stakes far more. Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard Law School professor who is defending Trump, made the preposterous argument that if a president believes his own reelection to be in the public interest — and what politician doesn’t? — abuses of power in service of that goal aren’t impeachable. (Since Dershowitz later claimed to have been misunderstood, here are his exact words: “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”)

Constitutional guardrails have made America a country others try to emulate, where no man is above the law and politics isn’t practiced for personal enrichment. This country’s standing in the world is based on the perception that it has stood for ideals. To sacrifice that heritage just to keep Donald Trump in office would be a tragedy; the integrity of the country and the Constitution demands his removal.

