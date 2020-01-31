While it is obvious that the rollout of Trump’s imitation peace plan was meant to distract from his impeachment trial and to succor Israel’s indicted Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu , chances are that neither will benefit from the White House farce. Only Republican evangelicals with apocalyptic notions about an end of days in the Holy Land or Netanyahu’s settler partisans could take seriously the one-sided document Kushner and company produced.

President Trump’s make-believe Mideast peace plan is destined to go the way of his other frauds. There is no chance the document authored by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and David Friedman, a US ambassador to Israel flagrantly partial to extremist Israeli settlers, might usher in a genuine peace between Israelis and Palestinians. On the contrary, the farce Trump acted out in the White House Monday is almost certain to drive Palestinians further than ever from a negotiated two-state peace agreement with Israel. Hence, Israelis will be deprived of the enduring peace with Palestinians and the Arab states that is the sole basis for true Israeli security.

The Kushner plan accepts Israeli settlements that defy international law; grants Israel sovereignty over the Jordan Valley; proposes to create isolated parcels of land in the south of the West Bank as components of an imagined Palestinian state that lacks territorial contiguity; and marks off a village on the outskirts of east Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

These American proposals are so inimical to Palestinians’ long-known aspirations that a dispassionate observer might conclude that they were designed to be rejected — so that Israeli right-wingers and their American collaborators could claim that, once again, the Palestinians have shown that they never miss a chance to miss an opportunity.

There could be a very different path to peaceful coexistence, however, one that some members of Israel’s security establishment have wished to explore. It would begin with an Israeli decision to seek direct negotiations with the Palestinian Authority based on the broad outlines of the Arab Peace Initiative first declared in 2002 and renewed by the Arab League in 2017. This breakthrough offer, originally authored by the Saudis, pledges that all the Arab states will establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel once Israelis and Palestinians negotiate a peace agreement that resolves the issues of borders, security, and refugees.

The attainment of peace and normalized relations with all the Arab countries would be an achievement the founders of Israel could hardly have dreamed of. Without imposing terms on the parties, the Arab League’s standing offer would accept whatever terms Palestinian and Israeli negotiators agreed upon. The strategic and economic benefits of peace and diplomatic recognition from all the Arab states would be far more valuable than the annexation of a few dozen Israeli settlements scattered over the West Bank.

One glaring reason why recent rightist governments in Israel have not taken up the Arab League offer is that Israel has in recent years maintained security cooperation with the intelligence agencies of Egypt, Jordan, and some Gulf states. Their common enemy has been the Iranian regime and its collaborators in Gaza, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad. As a result, Israel has had the benefit of de facto security cooperation with key Arab regimes without having to negotiate an equitable peace accord with the Palestinian Authority.

Trump’s pretense of playing godfather to a big real estate deal in the Mideast ought to cast light on a political malady that Israelis and Palestinians alike are suffering from — a debilitating condition that the two peoples share with most of their neighbors. That syndrome can simply be labeled bad leadership.

At the moment, enormous numbers of protesters have been defying bullets and tear gas in the streets of Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon. In each country, the contours of revolt may be unique. The general cause of popular revolt, however, is plain to see. Iranians, Iraqis, and Lebanese — particularly the young — are fed up with corrupt and incompetent leadership. Historians may eventually see these current revolts of civil society in the Mideast as a delayed renewal of the popular uprisings originally titled the Arab Spring.

If Palestinians and Israelis had honest and competent leadership, they would enter into genuine negotiations to resolve their conflicts over land, sovereignty, Jerusalem, and economic relations between Israel and a Palestinian state. Perhaps if the Americans acquire more honest and competent leadership in November, a real Mideast peace deal will be possible.

Alan Berger is a retired Globe editorial writer.