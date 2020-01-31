Capturing what many feel but don’t say
Re “On the Red Line, it’s a tunnel vision” (Page A1, Jan. 29): Many years ago I was on the Red Line coming from Alewife, and a group of tourists (I think they were students from Ireland) were near me. When we came out of the tunnel and onto the Longfellow Bridge, they exclaimed as a chorus. They were taken with the view and were so enthusiastic that my eyes filled with tears. I had found people who agreed with me about what it was like to come from gloom into brilliance.
Thanks to Steve Annear for expressing what I think many people feel but do not say. I think there is no experience like it in Boston.
Janet Beyer
Concord
Struck by the vision before him
I read Wednesday’s front-page story, “On the Red Line, it’s a tunnel vision,” with interest and delight. For the first 12 years of my career, I was a daily Red Line commuter, always choosing the side with the view of Back Bay and taking in the skyline, the sun off the State House, snowstorms, sailboats, or barges prepping for fireworks. In January 1996, the view changed my life in the most marvelous way: I looked up and saw my wife-to-be.
Thank you for running this story on the eve of our older daughter’s 20th birthday, and bringing these cherished memories flooding back.
Peter Brigham
Arlington