Capturing what many feel but don’t say

Re “On the Red Line, it’s a tunnel vision” (Page A1, Jan. 29): Many years ago I was on the Red Line coming from Alewife, and a group of tourists (I think they were students from Ireland) were near me. When we came out of the tunnel and onto the Longfellow Bridge, they exclaimed as a chorus. They were taken with the view and were so enthusiastic that my eyes filled with tears. I had found people who agreed with me about what it was like to come from gloom into brilliance.

Thanks to Steve Annear for expressing what I think many people feel but do not say. I think there is no experience like it in Boston.