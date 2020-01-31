Amid talk that Tom Brady could potentially be mulling a departure from the Patriots, the star quarterback posted a cryptic photo online Thursday night that has many fans scratching their heads.
The photo, posted to Instagram and Twitter, shows a shadowy, black-and-white silhouette of Brady walking through a wet tunnel onto a football field. The post had no caption.
It automatically led many fans to try and make sense of the enigmatic post.
What does this mean ?!?!!?!— Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) January 30, 2020
Is this one of those mind games where we analyze if you’re walking towards or away from us— dan haren (@ithrow88) January 30, 2020
are you joining the athletic, tom— Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) January 30, 2020
Wow looks like these walls kind of pic.twitter.com/RGLp1QtyPL— Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) January 31, 2020
Brady will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career if he and the Patriots can’t agree on a new contract before 4 p.m. on March 17. At that point, his contract will void, making him free to sign with any team that he chooses — the Patriots or otherwise, according to the Globe’s Ben Volin.
