A tweet went viral this week revealing a little-known fact that fully rocked the Twittersphere: “Some people have an internal narrative and some don’t,” it read , “as in, some people’s thoughts are like sentences they ‘hear,’ and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them.” What? How can that be? said people in the former camp to themselves; while those in the latter group said “[blue smudge/purple streak/flash of white light]”

Elsewhere in internalized sentiments, another Twitter thread collected users’ most egregious instances of “corporate catchphrases,” or what we at Emerson used to call “career speech” — you know, those polite ways of expressing sentiments that, left unvarnished, would land you in an HR workshop for the afternoon. Like “per my last email” (translation: "Do you even know how to [expletive] read?”); “I hope this helps!” (translation: “Never ask me for anything ever again”); and signing off with “Regards” (translation: A middle finger pressed directly against the recipient’s face).

THROWN OFF

Patriot QB Tom Brady clearly has no problem making clear connections, but the same could not be said of his fans, who just about lost their minds when he tweeted out a cryptic black-and-white photo of himself in the entryway of Gillette Stadium — which, fun fact, is called a vomitorium — with no caption and zero context. Was it a retirement photo? Is he changing teams? But this being the Internet, where everything is possible and nothing is real, most people just argued over whether he was entering or exiting the stadium. My guess is that he’s just having a bit of a goth phase and we all need to relax.

METEORIC RISE

And lastly this week, I direct you to the work of 4-year-old songwriter Fenn Rosenthal, an early contender for next year’s Grammy for best new artist (watch out Billie!) with a heartbreaking new single that has broken the hearts of some 5 million listeners, “Dinosaurs in Love.” It starts out innocently enough — the dinosaurs eat some people, they have a party, they eat fruit and cucumber, they fall in love. But then you’ll never guess what happens. I mean, you probably can; but, man, Fenn sure has a way of making the “big bang” feel like a punch to the gut.

