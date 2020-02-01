During a traditional roast after the parade, the burlesque musical comedy group shepherded Banks through a series of cheeky activities. They instructed her to mime with a sock puppet, sing ‘90s anthem “Ice Ice Baby,” and kiss a cardboard cutout of former costar Paul Rudd .

“We are so proud to honor a filmmaker who has made it her own mission to support the arts,” said Hasty Pudding Theatricals president Eli Russell .

Amid cheerleaders, trumpet players, and costumed performers, actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks paraded through the Harvard campus Friday afternoon as the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year.

Two Hasty members, dressed as a baby and a cow, pecked Banks on both cheeks to round out the roast.

As ever, the troupe graced the honoree with a tiny gold Pudding Pot.

As the 70th woman feted by the Hasty Pudding, Banks joined a famed list of honorees including Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, and Kerry Washington.

It was something of a homecoming for Banks, who grew up in the Western Massachusetts town of Pittsfield.

Banks has appeared in “The Hunger Game” franchise, “The Lego Movie” series, and “Love and Mercy.” She also directed, wrote, produced, and appeared in “Charlie’s Angels,” which opened in November 2019.

Banks will also costar in the much-anticipated FX series “Mrs. America" with Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, and Sarah Paulson.

Though women worked behind the scenes at the Hasty for years, the troupe only began casting women in 2018.

“Hasty Pudding is just one of those truly progressive institutions,” Banks said sarcastically in the press conference. “You were founded and a mere 100-something years later, you let women join the party.”

The roast was followed by a preview of “Mean Ghouls,” the troupe’s second production featuring men and women.

So what does Banks, a University of Pennsylvania alum, think of her alma mater’s rivalry with Harvard?

“There’s not much of a rivalry,” Banks joked. “I believe Penn is a much better institution.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.