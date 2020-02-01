“I would want to do a good job,” Suárez-Orozco told a group of about 20 students and alumni who had come to meet him. He said he understands that Boston campus has many challenges, particularly financial, but he believes he can elevate the university and wants students to have a “richer experience” because of his leadership.

In a day of meetings with faculty, students, and staff, Suárez-Orozco, 63, tried to convince the community that he would be the best person to lead the 16,000-student campus.

Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, the sole finalist to become chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston, spoke a little Spanish, quoted some Tolstoy, and stressed his history as an immigrant in an effort to win over the sometimes ornery campus on Friday.

“I feel the weight of the responsibility,” Suárez-Orozco said. “It’s not like getting into a Tesla that’s beautifully designed and easy to drive. But I’m an immigrant. I’m not afraid of hard work.”

Suárez-Orozco is currently the dean of the University of California Los Angeles Graduate School of Education & Information Services. He is an Argentinian immigrant. His parents sent him to the United States at 17 years old to escape turmoil in his country. He started out in California community college, earned his degrees at the state’s public research university, then went on to teach at Harvard University and New York University.

He was the only finalist named earlier this week by a search committee that had considered nearly 400 candidates. Before his selection, three other leading candidates, including Katherine Newman, the interim chancellor of the Boston campus, dropped out of the running. Suárez-Orozco was a clear favorite, according to university officials.

UMass Boston is the most diverse campus in the state’s public university system and educates the largest share of low-income students. But it has struggled financially and had to cut programs and offer voluntary buyouts to save money in recent years. It has been without a permanent leader since 2017.

This is the system’s second attempt at a permanent chancellor search. The prior search ended abruptly in 2018 after many faculty members criticized the lack of transparency in the process and publicly characterized the three finalists as unqualified. All three soon withdrew.

UMass president Martin T. Meehan, who traveled to California in December to talk Suárez-Orozco into being a candidate, said he will consider campus feedback in the week. The UMass trustees will likely vote on a new chancellor by the end of February.

Several faculty members on Friday said that while they were initially concerned that only one finalist was named, they were impressed by Suárez-Orozco.

“He fits perfectly with the mission of UMass Boston,” said Reyes Coll-Tellechea, a Latin American studies professor and member of the university’s faculty council. “He could probably inspire the university to change its ways. I think he can be a bridge.”

Students said they want a chancellor who will ensure that an education remains affordable and that they don’t have to choose between paying tuition or the rent. They also probed Suárez-Orozco about how he would lift the university’s reputation in Boston and how he would ensure that more research opportunities are available for students. Students also told Suárez-Orozco that the campus, which is traditionally a commuter school, needs to feel more like a community.

“We’re seen kind of like leftovers,” said Ee Pfen Ng, 21, a senior from Malaysia who is studying anthropology. “I don’t agree. There’s so much potential here. We have to take the opportunities.”

Kamiya Parkin, 20, a sophomore, said she knows that the university’s administrators support students, but she wants them to be more actively involved in campus life, including showing up at student events.

Suárez-Orozco seems to have good intentions, but if he becomes chancellor, his actions will be important, Parkin said.

“I think the campus needs someone to actually be there,” she said.

Still, in meetings Friday, many acknowledged that the chancellor’s role is a challenge, and if selected Suárez-Orozco will have to satisfy multiple constituencies, including state legislators, central administrators, and Boston-area politicians.

Jeffrey Melnick, the graduate program director at UMass Boston, said he worried about Suárez-Orozco being tough enough to navigate Boston politics, where alliances run deep and outsiders can struggle.

“He’s going to need good people,” Melnick said. “He’s going to need a good government affairs person.”

Suárez-Orozco assured the faculty, students, and staff that he would listen and learn if he got the job. He said he knows how to raise money and build strong programs, and understands that a public research university could open up opportunities for first-generation students and those with few resources.

Suárez-Orozco said his work and academic research has focused on immigration, education, and globalization.

On Friday, in a late afternoon meeting with faculty, Suárez-Orozco demonstrated that he knew his crowd. The world has changed and cities from Stockholm to Los Angeles and Boston have become increasingly diverse and will stay that way, he said.

Suárez-Orozco brought up the Roman emperor Caligula in an apparent reference to President Trump and his anti-immigration policies and rhetoric.

“Caligula, you know where, doesn’t get it,” Suárez-Orozco said to laughs in the room. “The die is cast."

Asked afterward if he was comparing Trump to Caligula, Suárez-Orozco demurred. He said he didn’t mention anybody by name and could have been referencing a parakeet.

It was unclear whether he has a parakeet.

