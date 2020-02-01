Massachusetts health officials said a man who lives in Boston and who had returned from Wuhan, China, has been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Health officials said in a press release Saturday that they were notified Friday evening by the Centers for Disease Control that the man had the virus.
Officials said the man had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and had sought medical treatment when he returned to Massachusetts.
“He has been isolated since that time and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. His few close contacts have been identified and are being monitored for any sign of symptoms,” officials said in the release.
