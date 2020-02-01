CRANSTON – A Massachusetts developer has purchased Garden City Center, the 530,000-square foot outdoor shopping center in Cranston that houses stores like L.L. Bean, Lululemon and Whole Foods.

A spokesperson confirmed that WS Development, a private company that bills itself as one of the largest retail-led mixed use development firms in the country, bought Garden City, but declined to say how much the company paid.

“Garden City Center is a beloved and powerful hub with a long history of success,” Jeremy Sclar, president of WS Development, said in a prepared statement. “We believe that our experience creating retail gravity in similar markets will allow us to take something great and make it even better. We are looking forward to working with the existing tenants and community toward this goal.”