A person suffered serious injuries after he was shot in Hyannis on Friday night, according to Barnstable police.
The victim, a male who has not been publicly identified, was found with gunshot wounds when officers responded to a reported disturbance on Dumont Drive at about 11:30 p.m., police said in a statement Saturday morning.
He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery, police said. No further information was available.
Barnstable police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 508-775-0812 or e-mail Detective Sergeant John York at yorkj@barnstablepolice.com.
