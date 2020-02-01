Highs will likely approach 42 degrees Sunday, 51 Monday, 47 Tuesday, 43 Wednesday, 45 Thursday, and 48 Friday, forecasters said.

February began with a mostly cloudy day with temperatures expected to peak at 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

After what was officially deemed Boston’s third warmest January on record, the mild days keep on rolling.

Rain is possible Saturday night with a slight chance of a sprinkle or showers before midnight, according to the weather service.

Precipitation may return midweek, with a chance of rain lasting from Wednesday morning into Friday, forecasters said.

According to Bill Simpson, a weather service meteorologist, 2020 had the third warmest January on record with an average temperature of 38 degrees, compared to an average of 29 over the last 30 years.

The benchmark is calculated by finding the mean of the high and low for each day, and then averaging them for the month, Simpson explained in a brief phone interview.

The only warmer Januarys on record are 39.3 degrees in 1913 and 38.8 in 1932, Simpson said.

The average highs and lows for the month were also notably warmer than normal, with an average high of 44.9 degrees comparing to a 30-year average of 35.8, and an average low of 31.1 surpassing an average of 22.2, he said.