In the lead-up to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Co-winners: Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Michael Bennet

For over a week these four presidential candidates had to sit quietly in the US Senate chamber, without even their phones, while the most critical phase of their presidential campaigns was taking place nearly 1,000 miles away in Iowa.

During President Trump’s weeks-long impeachment trial, one poll suggested that Sanders had conceded the lead to former vice president Joe Biden. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg crisscrossed the state and directly asked people to caucus for him.

Bennet is largely forgoing in Iowa, but the other three senators have staked much of their campaigns on the caucuses — some of them in hopes of winning the state on Monday. And while they were stuck in Washington, they did what they could in Iowa. Warren sent her husband and dog to the state to campaign on her behalf. Klobuchar hosted teleconference calls with Iowans during breaks. Sanders sent other surrogates, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The impeachment trial began less than two weeks before the Iowa Caucuses, and it appears it will likely wrap up soon. .

History may well judge Republican senators for voting to not hear from witnesses and extend the impeachment trial into next week. But Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar probably aren’t too upset that they will quickly get back to Iowa.

After all, if the GOP-controlled Senate isn’t going to impeach Trump, then these White House contenders can follow what they likely see as the more plausible path to removing Trump — via the ballot box.









