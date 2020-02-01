For many Iowa Democrats, the rush of excitement common in the pep rally-like final days before voting has been replaced by apprehension, anxiety — even dread. Donald Trump, whom many Democrats see as an existential threat to the country, looms over the race, with voters frantically asking themselves which candidate can beat him, and fearing the president is prepared to even use dirty tricks against the rival who emerges from the fray.

“I’ll go along with it, but in the bottom of my heart, I’m quaking inside,” he said while waiting to hear Buttigieg speak at a college campus here. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh God, is this the right decision? Am I thinking clearly?’ That’s what I’m worried about.”

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Charles Ginter, an 82-year-old retired librarian, finally decided who he will vote for in the Iowa caucuses Monday: former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. But far from feeling the calm that generally follows such a tortured exercise, Ginter is instead filled with fear.

The result is a roller coaster of emotions and a kind of extreme second-guessing, with Iowans stress testing their decision from every conceivable angle: Can Buttigieg win over black voters? Are former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders too old to win? Would the country vote for a woman, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren?

And those fears have placed an extra layer of responsibility on Iowa Democrats, many of whom have dutifully waded through pitches from 20-plus candidates over the past year, searching for the one who could take down Trump.

“I don’t know anybody who is like, ‘2020 is going to be so cool, it’s going to be such a gas,’” said Sue Dvorsky, former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. this year, she said, is in such sharp contrast to the ebullient, why-the-heck-not feeling of backing Barack Obama in the 2008 caucuses. “I think there’s a seriousness about this that is just undeniable.”

Many Democrats used to comfort themselves that even if their party lost in the general election, it wouldn’t be the end of the republic — a soothing thought that’s gone out the window in the age of Trump. “In past years, it was like, ‘Do you like to shop at Sears or Montgomery Ward?’ And both are good,” explained Catherine Deutsch, 76, who stopped by to hear Biden speak in Newton, Iowa, last week and is still undecided. “This year it’s not that way. There’s a real critical difference — it’s sort of between good and evil.”

Iowans’ choice on Monday will be the first “electability” smoke signal to anxious Democrats across the nation — one that could launch a candidate to the nomination. And many voters here take the decision incredibly seriously, spending weekends and evenings checking out the contenders in person at house parties, high school gyms, and town halls. A negative news report or poll can cause Iowans to promptly toss out a candidate, and force them to start the process all over again.

“I pretty much fluctuate between hopeful optimism and just fraught with anxiety and those feelings can go back and forth within an hour,” said Abby Chungath, 44, who has decided to caucus for Warren on Monday after seeing at least six candidates in person and watching all seven Democratic debates. “It’s just a roller coaster.”

This seemingly existential quest takes place as the first-place role of the Iowa caucuses themselves are under attack from others in the party because the state’s older, whiter, and more rural population increasingly does not match the demographics of Democratic voters overall. While on a recent campaign swing for Warren, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins called Iowa and New Hampshire, which holds the first primary a week later, “two of the least diverse places on the planet Earth.” Another Warren backer from Massachusetts, Representative Ayanna Pressley, has also said Iowa should no longer go first.

Many voters here know if the caucus victor fails to win the nomination or even the presidency, Iowa could end up being blamed and lose its first-in-the-nation status. Since 1972, the winner of the Iowa caucus has gone on to nab the nomination in 7 out of 10 contested primaries. That’s a better record than New Hampshire, which has only picked 5 out of the last 10 winners after it missed the boat on both Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Iowans remain confident in their abilities, according to one recent poll, which found only 9 percent of them feared that letting Iowa vote first resulted in candidates who are less likely to win.

“We had a high watermark of north of two dozen candidates and every single one of them got a hearing — Joe Sestak to Joe Biden,” Dvorsky said. “I truly believe that there is no group in this country that could have discharged their responsibility the way that we have."

“So if this is the last one, we knocked it out of the park,” she added.

But in interviews with Democrats across the state over the past week, their sense of responsibility for choosing the right candidate outweighed any concerns about protecting Iowa’s primacy over the nomination process. Candidates and their supporters are more openly grappling with the question of electability, patiently walking through voters’ concerns and gaming out electoral scenarios in an attempt to close the deal.

John Norris, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairman who has endorsed Warren, acknowledged that “we twist ourselves in knots here in Iowa,” over the coming choice.

“To those of you who are undecided, I feel your pain,” he told a dozen or so voters gathered in a coffee shop in Spencer, a small city in northeastern Iowa, Wednesday night. “It comes out of this sense of immense responsibility. You don’t want to get it wrong, right?”

“Right,” Marti Bomgaars, an anguished Democrat, responded with a rush of recognition.

Bomgaars, a retired occupational therapist, has struggled more than usual this year to choose a Democratic candidate, and time is running short.

“Oh my gosh, I have never had the angst that I’m having now,” said Bomgaars, who was torn between Warren, Biden, and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

She talks through the decision with her husband in the morning, she said, and tries to avoid too much political TV, to give herself space to think. By Friday, Bomgaars had taken a fine-tipped Sharpie to paper to draw up a visual aid to help with the decision.

She was also trying to take Norris’s advice into account.

“Follow your heart,” he told them. “Because what makes you excited and brings you passion is what we will convey to voters in the whole nation.”

Some Iowa voters, particularly those backing Sanders, have already found that peace.

“I feel great,” said Scott Taylor, 40, a production manager at a sign company, wearing a hoodie and beanie as he waited for musician Bon Iver to play an acoustic set at a packed Sanders event in Clive Friday night.

Around him, Sanders supporters drank beers and stuck “Bernie beats Trump” pins to their shirts. Taylor’s mind had been made up for years, he said.

“I’m going to caucus for Bernie again, like I did in 2016,” Taylor said, evincing a calm about his choice that many Iowans are still seeking. “I want the nice guy to win.”

— Globe reporter James Pindell contributed to this report.

