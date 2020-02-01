Uneasily, I read your comprehensive opinion pieces marking Holocaust Remembrance Day ( “ ‘Never Again,’ again and again” ; “A tale of two guards wavering on the precipice of the Holocaust” ; “When the Nazis came to Prague,” Jan. 27). My late mother-in-law, Bertha Zuckerman, of Liberty, N.Y., asked me in 1982 to take her to see “Sophie’s Choice,” a film that partially recounts horrific experiences at Auschwitz. The character Sophie is forced to give up one of her two small children to a sadistic Nazi officer who insists he will send both children to their deaths unless she chooses. There is no moment in cinema more chilling.

The number “76903” was tattooed on Bertha’s left forearm, courtesy of Auschwitz, so I was surprised she would want to see what could only incite her own unspeakable memories. As the credits finally rolled, the audience remained respectfully seated; I felt like I weighed100 tons. Bertha stared straight ahead.

I leaned over to ask what she thought of the film. Silent a few more seconds, and without turning, she said, “They got the mud wrong.” I was certain I hadn’t heard right and asked her what she had meant.

“They got the mud wrong,” she repeated without inflection. “There was much more mud at Auschwitz.”

That was all she said. And the composure of her voice still haunts me today.

Carl Zukroff

Brighton





Auschwitz numbers throw chilling light on scale of the Holocaust

In Jeff Jacoby’s column “ ‘Never Again,’ again and again,” he notes in passing that “Auschwitz accounted for but a fraction of the Holocaust.” This is a point that bears emphasis.

The sheer enormity of the number of Jews who died in Auschwitz-Birkenau’s gas chambers and labor camps is beyond comprehension: more than 300 times the number of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks; nearly 20 times the US death toll from the Vietnam War.

Yet Auschwitz was just one chapter in the story of the Holocaust. Had every Jewish person who passed through Auschwitz’s gates of hell somehow survived, there still would have been 5 million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered elsewhere by the Nazis and their collaborators in a systematic campaign to annihilate every Jewish person on earth solely because they were Jews.

Ironically, one cannot truly fathom the scale of the Holocaust unless one appreciates that Auschwitz, for all of its horrors, was only a small part of it.

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco





State lawmaker taking thoughtful approach to policy on genocide education

Kevin Cullen’s portrayal of my position on genocide education legislation in his Jan. 28 Metro column “A mandatory history lesson” lacked the depth that this issue deserves.

I appreciate the passion of the bill’s supporters and share their concerns about the rise of hate and bigotry in our Commonwealth and our country, but Cullen’s simplistic treatment does a disservice to serious-minded people who are taking a thoughtful approach to how we implement policy at the state level in a way that will transform how our children learn and think.

The Globe piece omitted the fact that the current history and social science frameworks, developed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, explicitly include the study of genocide, including the Holocaust, the Armenian genocide, and many others. We don’t need to be lectured by Cullen about the horrific incidents of anti-Semitism and bigotry throughout history and those that have occurred more recently in Massachusetts communities. I am fully committed to supporting legislative efforts at the state level to put an end to this behavior.

With the passage in November of landmark education funding reform legislation, the Education Committee is turning its focus now to important bills that did not get the attention they deserved last year. With respect to the genocide bill, the committee is working with interested parties to craft a measure to ensure that all Massachusetts public school districts have the tools and resources necessary to deliver a robust genocide curriculum. The committee will act on this bill by the deadline imposed on every committee in the State House.

Representative Alice H. Peisch

Democrat of Wellesley

The writer represents the 14th Norfolk District and is House chair of the Joint Committee on Education.





Mandated curriculum should be viewed with urgency

The Genocide Education Act, requiring schools to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides, is stuck in committee and won’t be voted on if it’s not reported out by Feb. 5. The bill is bottled up because the House chair of the Joint Education Committee, Representative Alice Peisch, says she doesn’t believe that mandating teaching about genocide will reduce hateful acts. Does she also believe that teaching about slavery and legalized segregation is pointless?

The operative word for Peisch should be “history.” Perhaps she has not heard that those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Rejecting a mandate to teach the Holocaust, because it will not prevent all hateful acts, is both pathetic and dangerous.

Julia Lutch

Davis, Calif.