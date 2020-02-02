Beck Bennett then returned as Sen. Mitch McConnell to remind everyone that "all men are innocent after proven guilty.”

The sketch, a parody of reality-based television courtroom shows, kicked off with Kenan Thompson as Judge Mathis taking over from Mikey Day’s Chief Justice John Roberts.

After the Senate voted against calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, “Saturday Night Live” showed an alternative to the proceedings in its cold open, “The Trial You Wish Had Happened.”

Kate McKinnon took on the role of Sen. Lindsey Graham, who walked into the courtroom and declared he had been studying the chances of his reelection instead of the details of the case against Trump.

“It ain’t gonna happen unless I kiss Mr. Trump’s grits and tickle his biscuits and that’s why I do declare that Mr. Trump is innocent,' McKinnon’s Graham said.

Thompson as Mathis then began calling witnesses “because that’s how a damn trial works" and instructed Cecily Strong’s John Bolton to get his “Lorax [expletive] in here.”

Pete Davidson as Hunter Biden then enters the courtroom while vaping and riding a hoverboard. “Biden” says he is currently on the board of a Brazilian money laundering company called “Nepotismo.”

“I’ve been selling Biden steaks from my office at the top of Biden Tower and letting foreign leaders stay at Biden-a-Lago. Oh wait, that’s the president’s sons,” he said.

“Mathis” then calls Trump as a witness, and Alec Baldwin returns to his role as the president by using a walker to enter the courtroom, reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein, who is currently being tried on rape charges in Manhattan Criminal Court.

“Your honor, I’m a very sick old man, how can I withhold aid from the Ukraine? I can barely get around the house,” Baldwin’s Trump says.

“President Trump, are you trying to Weinstein me right now?” Thompson as Mathis asks.

“It would make sense because Harvey and I overlap in a few areas," he replies.

Then, the “president” makes his closing statement:

“Ladies and gentlemen of this government place, what I’ve learned from this trial is that clearly, nothing I do or say has any consequence so I’d like to come clean about everything. The call with the Ukraine wasn’t perfect, it was illegal, and frankly, it was a butt-dial. Also I watch CNN all the time and it’s awesome. I hate the following states: Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and West Virginia. West Carolina, I’m sorry. I cheat all the time in golf, taxes, wives, elections, and bathroom scales. I’m not 239 pounds, I’m 475 pounds. I don’t really need this walker, either, although it does help me be lazier, which I like. What else? Oh, I cut the funding to the CDC so this Wang-Chung virus is really going to be bad."

Judge Mathis then finds Trump guilty on all charges, requiring him to pay a fine of $10,000 and say one nice thing about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Fine. Her body’s an 8,” Trump replies.

Watch the full sketch here:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.