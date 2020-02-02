There are a few shows premiering this week, including new ones from Edie Falco and from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Also, there are a few good comedies coming back, namely “High Maintenance” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Your TV GPS, Globe critic Matthew Gilbert's guide to what's on television, appears at the beginning of each week at BostonGlobe.com . Today's column covers Feb. 3-9.

But right now, there’s another story playing out on TV that dwarfs all of the entertainment shows, even the Oscars, which air on Sunday night. That story is the political combat in this country, complete with sharp dialogue, plaintive soliloquies, improvised scenes, and, like the best dramas of the modern era beginning with “The Sopranos,” heavy moral challenges.

I don’t in any way mean to suggest that the prominence of our political narrative has only just begun. We’ve been in the middle of a political-news glut and a cable-TV presidency for years now. But this week, it seems, there’s a plethora of political material coming at us on TV, much of it transcending the usual places — MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, etc.

Most important of all, the impeachment trial will wrap up this week. Final arguments from House impeachment managers and President Trump’s defense team will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, not exceeding four hours total. Then, senators will have the chance to speak on the floor on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Finally, the Senate will vote on both articles of impeachment — and inevitably acquit Trump — around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Iowa caucuses are on Monday night, and the still-not-acquitted Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. According to Politico, Trump does not plan to mention his impeachment in his speech, which his writers are constructing under policy adviser Stephen Miller.

And finally, on Friday at 8 p.m., the Democratic candidates will gather for another debate, this one set in Manchester, N.H., and airing on ABC.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. It sometimes feels like the Oscars campaign goes on longer than the presidential campaign. But no, it doesn’t, and the winners will be announced on Sunday night beginning at 8 on ABC. There’s no host again this year, which could be a good thing. While long and bloated as usual last year, the ceremony nonetheless felt a little more streamlined. For the record, I think “1917” will win best picture, and that will not make me unhappy, although my vote would go to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Edie Falco stars as LAPD chief Abigail "Tommy" Thomas in the new CBS drama "Tommy." David M. Russell/CBS (custom credit)/David M. Russell/CBS

2. Edie Falco is returning to series TV, which is a special event as far as I’m concerned. Her performances on “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie” are aces in my book. But I’m a little concerned about “Tommy,” which premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS. It’s a network procedural, a genre that usually doesn’t challenge viewers or actors. On the other hand, the show was created by Paul Attanasio, whose credits include “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” “House,” and the movies “Donnie Brasco” and “Quiz Show.” So there’s that. Falco plays the LAPD’s first female chief of police.

3. “Homeland” is back for its final season, no doubt featuring Claire Danes’s Carrie undergoing some high drama. There has always been plenty to admire about the series, but the longer it went on — and the more outrageous, “24”-like situations the characters were pushed into — the more I wanted to see it end with at least a hint of its early excellence intact. Alas, the show veered into self-parody. The season begins on Showtime on Sunday at 9 p.m.

4. RuPaul is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week, with musical guest Justin Bieber.

5. Yup, another Democratic debate, Friday night at 8 on ABC. So far, seven candidates have qualified: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who didn’t qualify last time around — but the deadline for qualification isn’t until Feb. 6, so there may be more. The event will take place in Manchester, N.H.; it’s sponsored by ABC News, WMUR-TV, and Apple News; and the moderators are Monica Hernandez, David Muir, Adam Sexton, and George Stephanopoulos. Not enough debate for you? There are two more scheduled for later this month, on Feb. 19 and Feb. 25.

6. “They’ve Gotta Have Us” is a three-part documentary about black cinema, featuring interviews with three generations of black actors and filmmakers. Among those who discuss the hurdles and triumphs: Harry Belafonte, David Oyelowo, Barry Jenkins, Debbie Allen, Laurence Fishburne, and, poignantly, a pair of recently passed pioneers, Diahann Carroll and John Singleton. Directed by Simon Frederick, it’s available on Netflix Wednesday.

7. Ronald McDonald, you’ve been taken. HBO is premiering a six-episode documentary series called “McMillion$” on Monday at 10 p.m. It’s the true story of how $24 million was stolen from McDonald’s Monopoly game prizes of the 1990s, the mastermind behind the scam, and the FBI agents on his trail. The whole scandal emerged after an anonymous tip to the FBI in 2001.

8. My curiosity is piqued, since “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is a new comedy from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The show, whose first season of nine episodes is available Friday on Apple TV+, is about a group of developers who run a popular video game. McElhenney stars as the company’s glory-loving creative director, Ian Grimm, whose ego is a burden to his team. F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis costar. As with a few of its other series, including “The Morning Show” and “Little America,” Apple TV+ has renewed “Mythic Quest” for a second season before delivering the first.

Ben Sinclair in "High Maintenance." David Russell (custom credit)/David Russell

9. Two of my favorite comedies return this week. “High Maintenance” is a collection of vignettes about the people of New York that feels like an artful group portrait. Season 4 premieres on HBO on Friday at 11 p.m. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is inspired silliness, and it’s perfect for a TV zone-out sesh. Season 7 premieres on NBC with two episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Briarpatch” A new crime anthology series whose first season, starring Rosario Dawson, is about a woman who returns to her Texas hometown after her cop sister is murdered. USA, Thursday, 10 p.m.

“Locke & Key” A live-action adaptation of the supernatural comic book series about three siblings returning to their ancestral home after their father is murdered. Connor Jessup, so good in season 2 of “American Crime,” is in the cast. Netflix, Friday

“Girl Scout Cookie Championship” A four-episode series challenges bakers to turn their cookies into edible pieces of art. Food Network, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players” A week before the season premiere, a nostalgic look back. CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Lego Masters” Teams compete in Lego brick-building challenges in a new series hosted by Will Arnett. Fox, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“The Sinner” The third season premieres, with Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, and Jessica Hecht. USA, Thursday, 9 p.m.





Conphidance in "Little America," now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

REVIEWED

“Little America” A powerful anthology series about the immigrant experience in this country.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” The comic-actress brings her own fearless twists to the slacker genre.

“Sex Education” Season two proves the high school comedy is among the best teen TV series.

“Avenue 5” A space comedy starring Hugh Laurie, from the creator of “Veep."

“Sanditon” Screenwriter Andrew Davies’s take on Jane Austen’s unfinished manuscript.

“The Outsider" An adaptation of Stephen King’s novel by Richard Price.

