More than 300 guests attended a gathering at Fenway Park on Friday to celebrate the Martin Richard Foundation’s Team MR8.

The Richard family formed the foundation in 2014 in honor of their 8-year-old son, Martin, who was killed when bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013. The foundation aims to promote programs that reflect the values of sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness, and peace.

Team MR8 consists of volunteers who run the Marathon and raise money for projects that support civic engagement and community building. This year — the final run for Team MR8 — the goal is to create a “legacy fund” for the foundation. According to the foundation’s website, 1,148 runners have participated since the team was formed.