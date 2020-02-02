The body of a 49-year-old man who had been missing for more than a week man was recovered from Grove Pond in Ayer Saturday, officials said.
Ayer and State Police responded at 4:45 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at the pond. Divers later found the man’s body and the partially frozen snowmobile, Ayer police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a joint statement.
Ayer police were notified on Jan. 29 that the man had been missing for a week.
Officers found a snowmobile track entering onto Grove Pond but not exiting, according to the statement.
The State Police dive team, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Webster Fire Department assisted with the search, according to the statement.
The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified, according to the statement.