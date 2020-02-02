The body of a 49-year-old man who had been missing for more than a week man was recovered from Grove Pond in Ayer Saturday, officials said.

Ayer and State Police responded at 4:45 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at the pond. Divers later found the man’s body and the partially frozen snowmobile, Ayer police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a joint statement.

Ayer police were notified on Jan. 29 that the man had been missing for a week.