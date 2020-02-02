Kevin Malette of Brockton, who is being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections was charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Link, who was was found unresponsive during a routine check on patients housed within the prison facility for men with mental illness on Sept. 19, officials said in a statement.

A 35-year-old man was indicted on a charge of manslaughter Friday for allegedly supplying fentanyl and cocaine to a man who suffered a fatal overdose last September at Bridgewater State Hospital, where both men were patients, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Link, a resident of Fall River, was not breathing when staff found him and began performing first aid around 12:30 a.m. He was later transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton and pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Investigators found that Link had exchanged four bags of items from the hospital’s canteen, including food and coffee, in return for narcotics. Those items “ended up in the possession of Malette, who resided in another building at Bridgewater State Hospital,” the statement said.

In addition to manslaughter, a Plymouth County grand jury also indicted Malette on a charge of possessing and delivering drugs to prisoners in a correctional institution, and several other charges related to cocaine and fentanyl possession and distribution. He will be arraigned at a later date, prosecutors said.







