The pen plant closed in 2008. Economic trouble and political upheaval followed. Lee County, where Fort Madison is the county seat, and eight other Iowa counties along the Mississippi River, flipped to Donald Trump in 2016, after twice voting for Barack Obama.

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Eighty-year-old John Gorham remembers when life was different in this blue-collar city of 10,000 on the Mississippi River — when he and thousands of other employees at the Sheaffer Pen Co. factory had a work-a-day path to a comfortable middle-class life, when the company was the city’s civil anchor and its factory a symbol of deep community pride.

On Monday, the world will be watching who wins the Iowa caucuses. But Fort Madison may answer a more important question: Who can beat Donald Trump in November?

The result in 2016 surprised Gorham, a photographer. But it made sense to his friend Gabriel “Dutch” Martinez, who was chatting with him in Gorham’s shop on the city’s main drag on Friday.

Martinez, 77, whose wife worked at the pen factory, said he felt that Trump was finally someone telling the truth, speaking for people like him in rural America.

A sense that Trump would shake things up coupled with pervasive economic anxiety were largely why Lee County flipped strongly to the Republican side, according to interviews with nearly 50 people in the city in recent days.

And a sense that Fort Madison could be won back is largely why Democratic candidates have heavily courted this county and places like it.

The city could also be an early bellwether for party leaders obsessed with how to win back white, working-class voters. Trump’s success with this traditionally Democratic subgroup allowed him to win in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. While jobs and wages are important, so too is a heartland cultural conservatism, where some Democrats here said they still refuse to watch the Super Bowl over the controversy from a few years ago when some players took a knee during the national anthem at regular season games to protest structural racism.

“Democrats need to be able to talk to blue-collar people in Fort Madison and they need to talk to rural people in the farm areas,” said David Yepsen, a longtime chronicler of Iowa politics at the Des Moines Register, now retired. “It’s a little bit of Hillbilly Elegy, they have to find a way to reach those people who have been laid off and are working three jobs and not quite making what they did at the plant.”

The Democratic candidates for the White House know and have held 294 events in the nine Mississippi River counties that flipped to Trump and one that only narrowly voted for Hillary Clinton, according to a Des Moines Register candidate tracker.

This campaign cycle, there have been 25 events in mainly rural Lee County, including on Friday, when former vice president Joe Biden made his pitch at a hotel banquet room here.

“Fort Madison is not very much unlike, though smaller, from the town I grew up,” said Biden to an audience of about 150. “A lot of hard-working people. A lot of union people. A lot of people who care about their neighbors.”

A refurbished movie theater anchors the major street downtown. Across the street is Faethe’s, a more-than-century-old store that sells alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. One day last week, Bill Faethe, an 83-year-old in denim overalls, was offering a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon for $2.50.

In recent months, there have been new additions to the main drag, such as the local headquarters for Elizabeth Warren. There, her passionate county campaign chair, Donna Amandus, 56, of Fort Madison, offered volunteers homemade chili on Friday night, with her ex-husband Joe helping nearby.

A few doors down is Biden’s headquarters, where Ty Hewitt, of the Ironworkers Local 577, picked up enough materials to knock the doors of 70 homes near the high school. The union man’s pitch: “Biden stands with the working man.”

Pete Buttigieg’s pop-up headquarters is around the corner and run by a pair of Fort Madison retirees, Monica and Bill Schulte. Both are 68 and have never been involved in politics before. Bill is a retired railroad engineer in this city, which has a train roll through it carrying grain and fracked natural gas every seven minutes during the day. After the caucus is over, they plan to return to spending more time doting over their grandchildren.

The Sanders campaign, meanwhile, is essentially run out of the home of Linda Merschman. On Saturday morning, 15 volunteers from around the country sat in her living room and practiced lines before going door to door. Meanwhile, Merschman, 58, lit a cigarette from her gas stove, repositioned her cat on her lap, and said she wasn’t surprised Trump won her hometown.

“People here didn’t like Hillary and, in general, don’t think that a lot of Democrats care about us,” she said. In 2020, she thinks that Fort Madison could go either way in the presidential race.

The newly elected mayor of Fort Madison, Matt Mohrfeld, 63, reflects the city politically.

“I’m a gun owner, anti-abortion, fiscally conservative, socially responsible card-carrying Democrat, “ Mohrfeld said, sitting at the counter of the Fort Diner as he dipped into cole slaw. He also loves his Harley Davidson and his greenhouse business, and he is very proud of his son’s record-breaking swimming season at the local Catholic high school. He said the proudest vote was for Jimmy Carter in 1976 when he was an Iowa State undergrad.

On Monday night, he said, he will caucus for Representative Tulsi Gabbard, but knows she likely won’t make the 15 percent threshold to be considered a viable candidate, so Mohrfeld will probably join Buttigieg.

Democrats in Fort Madison, like everywhere else, are focused on finding a candidate who can defeat Trump.

When canvassers for Biden came to the home of Don Harris, 76, he told them the former vice president has too much baggage to win. A retired worker at the state penitentiary, he is learning toward caucusing for Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“I was shocked when Trump won and that he especially won Fort Madison,” said Harris in an interview later.

“Klobuchar seems to be more middle of the road and could probably win here in the general election,” he said.

But the near-exclusive focus on electability doesn’t sit well with everyone.

“I am hearing from all of these people around here that the focus on electability and not who they like is really turning them off and they are less inspired to caucus,” said Lee County Democratic Chairwoman Mary Jo Riesberg.

“I understand why we need to remove Trump from office, but if we are going to be first [to caucus] and be this important area, I wish we would focus more on who we like most deep down."

But as Democrats gather in five caucus locations in Fort Madison on Monday, there will be a reminder that this is purple city now.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will meet Republican caucus-goers on behalf of the Trump campaign. And he’ll meet them in the same exact hotel room where Biden made his case on Friday.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.