Who won the 24 hours between Saturday morning and Sunday morning? Well, this time the story is who actually lost.

In the lead-up to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Losers: The venerated Iowa poll

Plenty has changed in American politics, and especially in the Iowa caucuses. In addition to social media, how candidates raise money, and the nationalization of the presidential primary season with cable news town halls replacing intimate house parties with candidates, there is also a deep suspicion that somehow “the fix” is in from the left or the right.

But for all of the changes and for all of the cynicism in American politics, one institution has remained a gold standard: The Iowa Poll conducted by Ann Selzer and published by the Des Moines Register, sometimes with a national media partner.

The Iowa Poll is believed to be not just the best poll in Iowa, but also the best poll in the country. FiveThirtyEight, for example, calls Selzer the best pollster in American politics. On Friday, Politico called the poll “the most consequential in politics.”

What the Iowa Poll has to pull off is harder than most. Polling ahead of the Iowa caucuses is extremely difficult. Only 5 percent of Iowa’s population will even participate in the Democratic caucuses, and 30 percent of them will be people who have never caucused before. The Iowa Poll must not only find Democrats, as pollsters in New Hampshire do, but also identify the most active Democrats, find phone numbers for them, get them to answer the phone, and make sure controls are set up to assure respondents accurately represent the geography and demographics of those who will actually show up. Oh, and the poll must be done in three days or it is not capturing the current mood.

But in the past three Iowa Democratic caucuses the final version of this poll has accurately predicted the winner, sometimes down to the percentage point.

So when the final Iowa Poll in the 2020 race was set to be released on Saturday night, it was considered a big deal. In fact, the national partner this time, CNN, rented out a hall at Drake University in Des Moines to conduct an hour-long “poll reveal” show.

But 10 minutes before the show was supposed to air, word came that CNN was scrapping the show and that the Des Moines Register was removing the poll from its Sunday front page. What happened isn’t exactly clear, but it appears that there was some technical glitch that cut off a name (not always the same one) from the computer screens of those conducting the poll.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign notified pollsters that one of its supporters said Buttigieg’s name was omitted when she was called.

On one level, you’ve got to respect the decision to scrap the poll when there was any question that something went wrong. But on another level, what a disaster.





























James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.