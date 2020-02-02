PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island attorney general has ruled that evidence discovered by the Pawtucket Police Department is not enough to prosecute a 1988 cold case.

The prosecutor's office said the DNA of Joao Monterio and other evidence obtained by Pawtucket police does not “narrow the field of those culpable” enough to prosecute the defendant for the death of Christine Cole, the Providence Journal reported Friday.

Monteiro was charged in July with the murder of 10-year-old Cole. Monteiro's lawyer says his client denies the charge.