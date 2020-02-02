The same day, former South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg appeared in a town even smaller, and spoke to a crowd of 250 about rural health care, the soybean trade and the role farmers can play in stopping climate change. And in Forest City, a field director for Senator Bernie Sanders prepared to send some two dozen volunteers, some from out of state, to canvass his vast and lightly populated territory near the Minnesota border.

ALGONA, Iowa — John Norris, a former Iowa Democratic party chairman, showed up here in frigid darkness, hoping to persuade a handful of voters in a town described by one of them as “the middle of nowhere” that Senator Elizabeth Warren understands places like this.

“When you look at the Iowa caucuses, at the end of the day, we know it can come down to incredibly small margins,” said the organizer, Conrad Bascom, 27. “You can never take anything for granted.”

Heading into Monday’s Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates and their armies of staff are racing to squeeze every last vote out of rural Iowa, capping months of surgical organizing, even in counties where only a few hundred people caucused for the party in 2016. No county is too sparse, no town too conservative, and no precinct too remote to be overlooked in an effort that Democratic activists here say could double as an important test run for a party that needs to find a way to win rural voters nationwide.

“If we do not figure out how to do better in rural communities, we will have a real problem winning the electoral college,” said Jeff Link, a former campaign operative for Al Gore and Barack Obama who is the founder of a group called Focus on Rural America.

Clayton Bolie, 6, rests his chin on his mom, Brittany's shoulder as she make calls to get out the caucus for Bernie Sanders inside Conrad Bascom's house in Forest City, Iowa. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The focus on rural organizing is partly a function of the fluid nature of the race: The leading candidates are bunched together at the top of the polls, and every vote is needed to claim a victory. But the rural outreach is also driven by the byzantine math of the caucuses, since candidates need 15 percent of voters in any precinct — no matter how small — to win delegates there.

It means that, at the very moment the Democratic Party is striving to embrace diversity and debating whether Iowa is representative enough to kick off the nominating process, the candidates competing to be its presidential nominee are taking great pains in Iowa to chase largely white voters scattered around the state.

“If you look at the candidate visits, and the travel time to go to one of those rural areas, yeah, you know, it’s disproportionate to the number of votes out here,” said Norris. “But I do think it’ll make Warren, or if it’s somebody else, a better messenger and communicate and connect better with rural voters.”

Winning rural voters comes with logistical hurdles. Canvassing takes longer when houses are far apart; there is not always robust party infrastructure. Sometimes it takes guts, like when a Warren organizer entered the greased pig contest at the Greene County Fair to break the ice with the locals. Sometimes it takes improvisational skills, like when Bascom started holding phone banks for Sanders in a gas station because it was a rare spot with reliable WiFi.

There are obviously more votes for Democrats in strongholds like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. But the design of the caucuses offers an incentive for candidates to make a serous play for rural Iowa.

Voters are essentially picking county delegates, not voting directly for candidates, and the number of county delegates they choose factor into the “state delegate equivalents” calculated by the party that traditionally determines the winner of the caucuses.

Candidates need 15 percent of a precinct’s voters to be eligible to pick up any county delegates — and they want to avoid coming up short anywhere, even in precincts where a candidate might only need four voters in their corner to get a delegate.

“Candidates have to carefully allocate their resources and fight on all fronts at once, and part of that allocation is making the effort where the most bang for the buck is available — the small towns,” wrote John Deeth, a Democratic activist and political blogger in Iowa.

Competing in rural areas means winning over voters in regions like northwest Iowa — represented by the ultra-conservative Representative Steve King — that seem like hostile territory for Democrats. In the 2016 general election, Clinton won the five most populous counties in Iowa and only one other; she lost everywhere else.

“When I first launched, in 2017, western Iowa and northwest Iowa was pretty decimated when it comes to the Democratic Party,” said JD Scholten, a Democrat who mounted a stronger-than-expected campaign against King in 2018, and is trying again in 2020. “Some places hadn’t had chairs in several years. People were embarrassed to be Democrats.”

Campaign literature for Bernie Sanders is seen underneath clipboards used by canvassers inside Conrad Bascom's house in Forest City, Iowa. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The first wave of Warren organizers came in March, and Democrats here consistently praised their operation, which includes a rural outreach coordinator, John Russell. But they weren’t the only campaign paying attention.

“A couple of times this summer,” said Donna Duvall, the co-chair of the Jackson County Democrats, where fewer than 1,000 Democrats caucused in 2016, “we had as many organizers at our meetings as we had participants.”

Now, she said, the organizing is so intense, she had to ask Warren supporters to stop calling her to confirm she planned to canvass for the candidate — who she has endorsed — this weekend.

Buttigieg’s organizers have mounted a particularly detailed rural effort, Democratic operatives say, with 34 offices statewide. Scholten said Buttigieg’s organizers have appeared as he travels the counties in his district for a “Don’t forget about us” tour. “Mayor Pete’s campaign has showed up in the most rural of rural counties, when other campaigns haven’t,” he said.

Buttigieg has tailored his message to rural voters, often speaking of policies that will benefit them and casting himself as someone who is empathetic with their concerns because he is from a Midwestern city, although not a rural place.

The willingness to show up personally could help Buttigieg; Steve King, the chair of the Kossuth County Democrats (not the congressman), lamented that Sanders and Warren have not visited Algona in this campaign.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has also tried to win over rural Iowans, visiting all of the states 99 counties last year.

Sanders held a “Bernie beats Trump” tour in the fall that hit some rural areas that backed Obama before Trump, and spent time last weekend in small cities like Storm Lake.

Democrats say there is a still a current of “prairie populism” in Iowa, the rural progressivism born amid small farmers who wanted the government to keep monopolists and corruption in check, and lifted Democrats like Tom Harkin to Congress.

“In rural areas — and at some point it was farmers, union people — there are people out here who are pretty dang left,” said Kurt Meyer, the chair of the tri-county Democrats in northern Iowa, who recently endorsed Warren. “Bernie Sanders connected with a lot of those people last time.”

Some of the volunteers around Bascom’s dining room table in Forest City said Sander’s appeal is still strong. “People take care of each other in rural places,” said Ann Shook, 55, “and Bernie understands that.”

Now, Warren is trying to do the same. “Her message does have that populist appeal, without the anger and the hate,” Norris said, as he sought to close the deal for her in Algona the other night.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.