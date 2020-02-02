In this presidential election, which Biden calls the very “battle for the soul of the nation,” he has cast himself as the most practical and solid choice to go up against a president who has upended America. And in the final days before the Iowa caucuses, Biden appeared to effectively double down on his message even as he displayed some of his flaws as a candidate that have made Democrats anxious.

“I can hardly wait to debate him,” the former vice president said with a playful smile on Thursday, drawing laughs from the gathering of almost 300 people. “Folks, I will not be extinguished by Donald Trump, no matter how hard he tries.”

WAUKEE, Iowa — The crowd inside a gym was fired up and so was Joe Biden, delivering a sharp closing pitch to Iowa voters that centered on the subject he has been most comfortable addressing throughout his presidential campaign: defeating President Trump.

“I do not believe we are the dark, angry nation that Donald Trump sees in his tweets in the middle of the night,” Biden thundered in Waukee to loud cheers and applause. “I don’t believe we’re the nation that rips babies from the arms of their mothers and thinks that’s OK.”

This is a race in which “character was on the ballot,” he often told his audiences. Biden sought to remind the country of its own, delivering a nostalgic message that was like political comfort food for his mostly older audiences.

His appearances in the Iowa homestretch were mostly low-key — there were no concerts or celebrities like some of his rivals had. Some felt intimate, others somewhat slow. Biden made his pitch with calm pacing, his left hand often in his suit jacket pocket. The events typically lasted more than two hours and sometimes featured the rambling delivery and lapses in thought that have raised concerns about the 77-year-old Biden’s suitability for the rigors of an intense general election campaign.

On Sunday, in a fiery though somewhat disjointed speech to more than 500 people at Clarke University in Dubuque, Biden seemed looser after days on the road and tried not to stray off topic as he pitched himself as the candidate who could heal the nation and restore its moral fabric.

For his supporters, eager for him to return the country to a place of decency and calm, it was all part of the draw. They appreciated his answers to questions from voters, even when he tended to meander or devolve into long-winded, detailed explanations. They liked the moments he displayed some feistiness. Sometimes, he powerfully bellowed against Trump, a few times he let out more of an awkward growl. At an event Wednesday afternoon he was looking weary, but by Saturday he had picked up the energy and so had his audiences.

At a gym inside the Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy Saturday morning, chants of “Joe, Joe, Joe” were sustained longer than usual before quickly petering out, and a lone man in the audience, yelled, “We love you” to more cheers.

Yet, it’s one thing for Biden to effectively convey his message of restoration and return to normalcy. It’s another whether voters will want it at a time when other candidates are energizing a younger base and calling for much more drastic structural change.

Biden has maintained his lead in national polls and his wide edge with Black voters. But in Iowa he has slipped as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has surged to front-runner status, and the differences in Biden’s appeal showed in his venues and surrogates.

His crowds were typically older and whiter, his event spaces had a feel of Americana, and included school gymnasiums, a veteran’s post and a wedding venue dubbed “The Grass Wagon.” Old-school Iowa political figures, former US agriculture secretary and Iowa governor Tom Vilsack, and his wife, Christie, were back on the trail with Biden. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry also campaigned for his longtime Senate colleague.

There were some new faces, including Iowa Representative Abby Finkenauer, one of a slew of Democratic women elected to Congress in 2018.

But it was Sanders who drew the younger political star power of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, while campaigning for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren were former presidential candidate and US housing secretary Julián Castro and Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Katie Porter and Deb Haaland.

Biden supporters were unfazed, saying they were drawn to his folksy charm, longtime experience in government and tight-knit relationship with former President Barack Obama. As he took on Trump, pledging to heal the country and reverse “the culture of cruelty” the president had fostered, Biden often received standing ovations.

He drew some criticism when he pointed out that Sanders, an independent, is "not registered as a Democrat. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg took his own shots at Biden, calling his ideas “recycled arguments” and part of the “same old play-book.”

Biden’s jabs at his opponents were more subtle.

He didn’t name names, but inside school gyms, he took digs at Sanders’ record on gun safety laws, pointing to his passage of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, or the Brady Bill, which mandated federal background checks on firearm purchasers. And he argued that while other candidates had talked big on climate change and healthcare, he was the only one to work on sweeping legislation to tackle the issues.

“How can we beat Trump if we are not perceived as totally authentic?” he said, arguing the Democratic nominee needed to be straightforward about the cost of Medicare-for-All.

Biden was most comfortable attacking Trump. As senators in Trump’s impeachment trial delved into claims that he withheld foreign aid from Ukraine in a push to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, Biden used the proceedings to argue that he would still work with Republicans no matter how much they tried to malign him.

“Presidents can’t hold grudges,” Biden said. “This fight is not about me or my family. It’s about you, it’s about your kids, about your grandkids, about the country.”

Laura Spies and Kathryn Rozanek, both 19 and students at University of Northern Iowa, were still undecided when they went to see him speak Saturday in Waterloo. They came away deciding to give him a second look, but they were not entirely convinced.

“I like Joe, and I liked him with Obama,” Rozanekc said. “But I think it’s time to start to get some new ideas in DC, and I think having a younger generation can help with that.”

But for the past, his supporters felt they knew and trusted Biden’s character. Heidi Peterson, 52, an occupational therapist in Urbandale, was convinced her dad, a former Vietnam vet and lifelong Republican, could vote for a Democrat this year should Biden win the nomination. He stayed home during the 2016 presidential election out of disdain for Trump. On Thursday, Peterson had Biden call him from her cell phone in Waukee.

“I am working on him," she said of her dad with a laugh.

Outside the Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, where Biden spoke Saturday and Pam and Barry Norden, both now in their 60s, attended decades ago, the couple said they believed the country would one day be ready for a progressive candidate like Warren or Sanders but that it wasn’t there yet.

“Donald Trump yanked us back to the stone age,” Barry Norden said. “You got to bring in the middle people and bring over some Republican people that are just tired of it, and Joe will do that.”





