For this Massachusetts Works edition of Ideas, we asked readers to choose one defining strong point of the Commonwealth that they would cite. Following is an edited sample of their responses:

Who would have guessed that, in one generation, Boston Harbor, once considered the dirtiest harbor in America, is now a national environmental success story. Established by the state Legislature in 1984, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has overseen the harbor’s transformation, ending the daily dumping of raw sewage into the harbor by building a $3.8 billion treatment plant to handle wastewater from 61 communities, as well as implementing a $900 million combined sewer overflow treatment plan resulting in significant water quality improvements.

Today, families in Greater Boston enjoy Boston Harbor beaches that are swimmable more than 95 percent of the time. Waterfront properties that once were vacant or underutilized have been replaced by new or renovated housing, office buildings, research-and-development facilities, maritime industrial uses, and parks. Thousands of residents and visitors annually visit the Boston Harbor Islands.

Over the past four decades, Democrats and Republicans, environmentalists and developers, community activists, ratepayers, and public officials all have found reasons to support a clean Boston Harbor. Because of them, the harbor and its waterfront are considered now by many to be the jewel and “front yard” of our region. To them, we say thank you.

Vivien Li

Boston

The writer is the former president of the Boston Harbor Association.





Civic engagement drives us — climate advocacy is good example

What works in Massachusetts? Civic engagement. People all over the world are facing the enormous and complex challenge of how to combat climate change and make our human civilization sustainable. In my neighborhood and throughout the Commonwealth, people attend countless meetings and call their public officials to advocate for bus lanes and better transit service; to insist on bicycle and pedestrian amenities; to demand that new buildings meet net-zero energy standards; to expand subsidies for solar power installations and electric vehicles and promote offshore wind power.

Now many of us are demanding that our Legislature pass a Climate Roadmap bill. This measure would put in place the mechanisms that will bring every sector of our Commonwealth’s economy to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. If, as Ken Kimmel writes elsewhere in this section, Massachusetts has been at the forefront of climate change advocacy, there’s a reason: Our citizens care, and they make themselves heard. Now it’s up to our legislators to listen.

Brent Whelan

Allston





Grateful for DCR’s pristine sites

The Dept of Conservation and Recreation deserves kudos. We take our environment for granted, especially parks and forests. We have many notable forests and campgrounds, wetlands that are preserved, and increasingly restored rivers and streams. We have DCR forests in the northwestern part of the state where a visitor can imagine what it was like to walk there 300 years ago. This is an excellent program.

Jeff Kaufman

Needham





Praise for unsung heroes who drive for The Ride

I would like to applaud the unsung heroes who drive for The Ride. My dad had to use a wheelchair for his last few years, and depended upon The Ride to attend family gatherings. Complaints about this service fail to acknowledge that it is not a private taxi. It sometimes requires patience and the ability to wait your turn, and in the last few months we used the service, we dealt with dispatch errors. Regardless, it is an economical and valuable service for otherwise homebound residents.

What rarely varied was the professionalism, courtesy, kindness, and care the drivers had for their fares. They laughed and conversed with my dad. They did not treat him like an alien or a sack of flour because of his age or disability. I can only think of one instance where the driver was less friendly, but everyone is entitled to have a bad day.

Whenever I see a driver waiting for a fare, I thank them for what they do because I don’t think they hear it enough.

Patricia Fabbri

Lynnfield





Program does its part to prod companies to reduce use of toxics

Since 1990 the tiny Toxics Use Reduction Program has led companies to voluntarily eliminate hundreds of millions of pounds of toxic chemicals from their manufacturing processes and products, and by extension from their emissions and discharges.

Chemical use is not restricted. Instead, companies submit annual reports to the state Department of Environmental Protection on the pounds of covered toxics used in manufacturing, how much becomes product, and how much becomes waste in the production process.

Every other year, companies review their operating costs and procedures to identify changes to production processes that would reduce the pounds of toxics used and would be in their business interest to adopt. Typically, 70 percent find one or more strategies to implement.

These mandates, coupled with free help from the Office of Technical Assistance and Technology and research and education provided by the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, have had a powerful effect on the use and waste of covered toxics.

For example, by 2016, use at facilities that reported in 2007 and were still manufacturing had dropped 26 percent — the same amount of product was produced with 171 million fewer pounds of toxics.

Between 2007 and 2016, 86 percent of facilities reduced the use or waste of at least one covered toxic, 57 percent eliminated one or more from their production processes, and 17 percent eliminated use of all covered toxics.

The program is funded almost entirely by company fees, this year totaling approximately $2.6 million.

Suzi Peck

Sharon

The writer retired in June as the manager of the Department of Environmental Protection portion of the Toxics Use Reduction Program.



