Pop sensations Shakira and JLo took to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show stage on Sunday night, busting out a range of hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Jenny from the Block,” and “Get Right,” among others.

NFL officials tweeted part of Shakira’s opening act, including moments of her performing “Empire” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

Minutes later, JLo then made her appearance with hits like “Jenny from the Block,” “Ain’t it Funny,” and “Get Right.”

The two superstars then came together to perform “Get Loud” with a cadre of young girls, and “Waka Waka” with a group of female dancers, before ending the show with a rousing dance number.

