Demi Lovato belted out a rousing rendition of the national anthem prior to the 2020 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Lovato, who only last weekend performed for a national TV audience at the 2020 Grammy Awards, received resounding cheers for her take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” from the Super Bowl LIV crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The singer was joined by sound artist and performer Christine Sun Kim, who signed the anthem in American Sign Language.

Lovato’s performance followed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by the Grammy-nominated “queen of contemporary gospel” Yolanda Adams. Earlier in the day, the FOX pregame show also featured performances from Miami native Pitbull, country duo Dan + Shay, and hip-hop producer DJ Khaled, who first rose to prominence in the ’90s as a Miami radio host.

