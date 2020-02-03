Demi Lovato belted out a rousing rendition of the national anthem prior to the 2020 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Lovato, who only last weekend performed for a national TV audience at the 2020 Grammy Awards, received resounding cheers for her take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” from the Super Bowl LIV crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
.@ddlovato sings the National Anthem before #SBLIV! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MJL2vkiTnw— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020
The singer was joined by sound artist and performer Christine Sun Kim, who signed the anthem in American Sign Language.
Lovato’s performance followed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by the Grammy-nominated “queen of contemporary gospel” Yolanda Adams. Earlier in the day, the FOX pregame show also featured performances from Miami native Pitbull, country duo Dan + Shay, and hip-hop producer DJ Khaled, who first rose to prominence in the ’90s as a Miami radio host.
Advertisement