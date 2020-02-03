Local bartenders confirm that their customers seem to grasp the reality — Corona beer won’t make them sick, unless the drink too much of it — but they are having fun with the concept.

And while the apparent confusion hasn’t hurt sales, the buzz has been enough for Constellation Brands, the company that makes it, to feel compelled to state what should be obvious: “Our consumers, by and large, understand that there’s no linkage between the virus and the beer or our business,” spokeswoman Maggie Bowmansaid in a statement.

The coronavirus has nothing to do with Corona beer, of course, but Google searches for “coronavirus beer” and “beer virus” have nonetheless spiked in recent days, according to Google Trends .

Michelle Balmaceda, a bartender at The Pour House, said customers have joked about “precautions” they are taking to avoid the virus.

“Some say they are not going to get the coronavirus because they drink Sam Adams or Tito’s [vodka],” she said.

Porters Bar and Grill bartender Paul Vandermaelen said he also has heard guests making light of what otherwise is a genuine health concern.

“Someone jokingly offered to rename it the Bud Light virus, but no one is talking about it in a serious manner,” Vandermaelen said. “I think they know the separation between the virus and the beer.”

Niamh Murtagh, a bartender at Biddy Early’s, believes Google searches for “coronavirus beer” and “beer virus” can be attributed to popular meme that shows Heineken beer bottles covered by a face mask next to a bottle of Corona.

“No one thinks Corona beer is related to the virus,” she said.

Massachusetts confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Saturday,. There are 11 confirmed cases in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

