Here’s a look at some of the Super Bowl ads that had everyone talking in Boston and beyond.

This year, with some estimates of viewers hovering around the 100 million mark and 30-second spots selling for upwards of $5 million as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers, it’s no wonder that many companies went above and beyond to deliver memorably wacky, heart-tugging, and surprising commercials.

Whether you’re a football fan or not, Super Bowl ads always seem to be must-watch TV.

Hulu’s ‘Tom Brady’s Big Announcement’

The buildup began on Thursday night, when star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a cryptic image to Instagram and Twitter. Given all the talk on whether he’d stay with the Patriots, it seemed a harbinger of something to come.

However, it came to light this weekend that the image was a teaser to a Super Bowl ad Brady was starring in, which aired at the end of the first quarter.

The way the commercial started out probably terrified Patriots fans. With a moody black-and-white tone and melancholy piano music playing in the background, Brady walks onto a football field as he says, “They say all good things must come to an end.”

He said his teammates, coaches, and fans deserve to “hear it from me.”

That’s when, as Patriots fans at home likely waited with bated breath, Brady let the other shoe drop: “Hulu doesn’t just have live sports. ”

He then gave his pitch for the streaming service. He implored people to give up television, but ended with: “But me? I’m not going anywhere.”

Trying to tell us something, Tom?

Hyundai’s ‘Smaht Pahk’

This one was a “talkah” even before the Super Bowl.

Hyundai aired its commercial featuring Boston-area natives Chris Evans (Sudbury), Rachel Dratch (Lexington), and John Krasinski (Newton) talking about the car’s new “smaht pahk” feature.

Retired Red Sox slugger Big Papi also (literally) poked his head in during the ad, declaring the car to be “wicked smaht.”

However, it’s worth noting that some locals took issue with the way the word “wicked” was used in the ad.

Planters’ ‘Baby Nut’

Talk about a nutty storyline.

After snack brand Planters announced last month that it had killed off its 104-year-old mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a pre-game ad, the company had hinted that it would also air an ad showing the mascot’s funeral.

In the commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, a group gathered to memorialize Mr. Peanut. But miraculously, a tear shed by the Kool-Aid Man led to the conception, labor, and delivery of “Baby Nut.” As Wesley Snipes picked him up, the young peanut began making dolphin noises before declaring, “Just kidding. I’m back.”

Google’s ‘Loretta’

When it comes to non-Koolaid-Man tears, the commercial Google aired was, indeed, a real tearjerker.

It started off with a Google search: “How to not forget.” A man’s voice can then be heard saying, “Hey Google, show me photos of me and Loretta.” As the man perused photos of himself and his wife, he asked the digital assistant to make note of certain tidbits: “Remember: Loretta hated my mustache.” “Remember, Loretta loved going to Alaska. And scallops." “Remember, she always snorted when she laughed.”

Each time, Google would pop up with a response: “OK, I’ll remember that.”

At the end of the commercial, the Google assistant listed all the things it was told to remember: “Loretta used to hum showtunes.” “Loretta’s favorite flowers were tulips.” “Loretta had the most beautiful handwriting.”

The man had one last reminder before the commercial ended: “Remember: I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Cue the waterworks.

Jeep’s ‘Groundhog Day’

In a clever callout to Sunday also being Groundhog Day, Jeep aired a commercial starring Bill Murray reprising his role in the 1993 movie named after the holiday.

In the ad, Murray is seen waking up to a voice on the radio declaring, “It’s Groundhog Day!” Murray’s reaction is immediate: “Oh no. Ohhh, no.”

He’s then seen walking around town and encountering some familiar characters — until he sees a reddish-orange Jeep.

“That’s different,” Murray observes, before stealing an actual groundhog and taking it out for a spin in the Jeep. The commercial ends in a tagline: “No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator.”

Political ads: President Trump and Michael Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and President Trump had both released national Super Bowl ads on Thursday morning — ads that were reported to cost each campaign at least $10 million to air. However, while Bloomberg had previously shown his full 60-second ad, Trump only shared one 30-second ad, saying another 30-second ad would be aired for the first time during the game.

Bloomberg’s ad, a 60-second spot titled “George,” focuses on Houston woman Calandrian Kemp, who talks about how her son, an aspiring football player, was shot and killed. She then goes on to laud Bloomberg’s aim to fight gun violence.

Trump’s first ad, which was released Thursday, was a straightforward touting of the economic prosperity seen during Trump’s time in office. The second ad, which aired during the Super Bowl, focused on Alice Johnson, whose prison sentence was commuted by Trump after Kim Kardashian West lobbied for Johnson’s cause.

Budweiser’s ‘Typical American’

The beer brand’s ad started off on a serious tone, showing “typical Americans” hard at work. But the commercial quickly turned tongue-in-cheek.

“They call us typical Americans — maybe because we live typical American lives. Like this typical American,” the narrator said, as the screen showed a firefighter battling a blaze. “Showing off his strength. So typical.”

The narrator continued to give examples of “typical Americans” doing things like “touching other people’s things” (helping a car stuck in the snow), “showing up uninvited” (a military member surprising a loved one), and “removing their clothes in public” (a man literally giving another man the shirt off his back).

The ad ended by tying it all together: “Typical Americans, always celebrating with their typical American beer,” the narrator said, as shots of team players drinking Budweiser filled the screen. “So next time someone labels you ‘typical,’ show them what ‘typical’ can do.”

Avocados From Mexico’s ‘Shopping Network’

Perhaps one of the zanier ads, the commercial for Avocados from Mexico stars Molly Ringwald hawking wares suited to avocados that treats them as if they were humans — including baby carriers, music boxes, pool floaties, yurts, and helmets.

“Do avocados have heads?” Ringwald asks in the commercial. “We don’t know. But look how cute this helmet is.”

