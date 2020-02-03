“Dear Evan Hansen” Tony Award winner Ben Platt has been named the 2020 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year, the Harvard theatrical organization announced Monday.

The 26-year-old performer will receive the coveted golden Pudding Pot at Harvard’s Farkas Hall on Friday, Feb. 7, joining a star-studded list of previous winners, including Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, and Harrison Ford.