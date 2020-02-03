“Dear Evan Hansen” Tony Award winner Ben Platt has been named the 2020 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year, the Harvard theatrical organization announced Monday.
The 26-year-old performer will receive the coveted golden Pudding Pot at Harvard’s Farkas Hall on Friday, Feb. 7, joining a star-studded list of previous winners, including Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, and Harrison Ford.
“We’re thrilled to honor Ben Platt as our 54th Man of the Year because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age,” said co-producer Natalie Needle said in a statement.
Besides making it big on Broadway, Platt has starred on the big screen (“Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2″) and small (the Ryan Murphy Netflix series, “The Politician," opposite Gwyneth Paltrow), and last year released his first album, called “Sing To Me Instead.”
Advertisement