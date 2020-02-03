The ’80s rock group known for hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “November Rain” will join a stacked Fenway Park 2020 concert lineup that includes fellow ’80s rockers Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, as well as other stars including Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Green Day, and Maroon 5.

Fresh off a performance at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses announced a slate of North American concerts as part of their worldwide stadium tour this summer, including a visit to Fenway on Tuesday, July 21.

For one night this summer, you can call Boston Paradise City.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles band first crashed the music scene back in 1987 with “Appetite for Destruction,” a guitar-fueled frenzy that forged them as superstars and went on to become one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

Still fronted by the often outrageous singer Axl Rose, Slash on lead guitar, and Duff McKagan on bass, the band has had a long and colorful history, full of lineup changes, lawsuits, and other controversies.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. at RedSox.com/GunsNRoses, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m.











