South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is hopeful that legalizing the marijuana industry can help plug the nation’s yawning revenue shortfall.

Tweeting from his farm in Magoebaskloof in the northeastern Limpopo province on Sunday, Mboweni said he urgently needed to raise more tax revenue and decriminalizing cannabis could help accomplish that goal.

Mboweni is due to outline plans to contain spending and bolster income in his annual budget speech on Feb. 26. Power shortages have constrained growth, and as a result the National Treasury is confronting a 52.5 billion rand ($3.53 billion) revenue shortfall for the year through March.