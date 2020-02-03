SEATTLE — A Seattle cannabis farm owner was accused of operating a Ponzi scheme that took in $4.85 million from at least two dozen investors in Washington, Arizona, California, and Texas.

Robert W. Russell, 60, of Duvall was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission with civil violations of federal securities law, The Seattle Times reported Sunday.

No criminal charges were filed in the case involving Green Acre Pharms near Anacortes.