Five firefighters were injured as multiple departments battled a “stubborn” 3-alarm blaze for nearly six hours in North Brookfield early Monday, fire officials said.

Around 1:11 a.m., the North Brookfield Fire Department responded to a fire at 81 Old East Brookfield Road, Chief Joe Holway said. While battling the “labor-intensive” fire, one firefighter was struck by a falling plank, two had chest pains, and two suffered exhaustion, Holway said.

None of the firefighters were seriously injured, Holway said. One occupant who was in the building was not injured.