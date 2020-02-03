Desmond Grant became the first big winner in the “$4,000,000 Mega Bucks” game, which began Jan. 7. Choosing the cash option, Grant received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes, which he plans on investing, lottery officials announced late last month.

With just $10 and a lot of luck, a Brewster man claimed the first of two $4 million prizes in the State Lottery’s new instant game, officials said.

Desmond Grant, of Brewster, claimed the first $4 million prize in the State Lottery's new game, which began on Jan. 7.

Grant purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway at 317 Falmouth Road in Hyannis. Speedway will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

Slade Germain, of Framingham, claimed the game’s first $1 million prize on Jan. 27. He also chose the cash option and received $650,000 before taxes, which he plans on using to assist family members, buy a nice car, and invest.

Germain’s ticket was sold at Amy’s Convenience Store at 68 Water St. in Framingham. Amy’s will receive $10,000 for the sale.

Currently, one $4 million prize and seven $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.

