With just $10 and a lot of luck, a Brewster man claimed the first of two $4 million prizes in the State Lottery’s new instant game, officials said.
Desmond Grant became the first big winner in the “$4,000,000 Mega Bucks” game, which began Jan. 7. Choosing the cash option, Grant received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes, which he plans on investing, lottery officials announced late last month.
Grant purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway at 317 Falmouth Road in Hyannis. Speedway will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.
Slade Germain, of Framingham, claimed the game’s first $1 million prize on Jan. 27. He also chose the cash option and received $650,000 before taxes, which he plans on using to assist family members, buy a nice car, and invest.
Advertisement
Germain’s ticket was sold at Amy’s Convenience Store at 68 Water St. in Framingham. Amy’s will receive $10,000 for the sale.
Currently, one $4 million prize and seven $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.