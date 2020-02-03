“Her story and her experience really demonstrate the urgency around passing the BE HEARD Act, which is the legislation that codifies all the lessons that we’ve learned,” said Clark, one of the lead sponsors of the legislation, which stands for “Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination.”

Rowena Chiu, who was silent about her experience for more than 20 years, will also meet with members of Congress to advocate for the first comprehensive legislation addressing workplace harassment and sexual assault since the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

A former assistant to Harvey Weinstein who broke a nondisclosure agreement to join the legions of women speaking out about his alleged sexual misconduct will accompany US Representative Katherine Clark to the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Chiu, an Oxford-educated mother of four, was a 24-year-old assistant to the Hollywood producer when his power was climbing with the release of the Miramax hit “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998. Unlike the high-profile actresses who have raised allegations about Weinstein, Chiu was an unknown working behind the camera and making $18,000 a year. At the Venice Film Festival in 1998, Chiu endured a late-night meeting with Weinstein, who she said peppered their script discussions with requests for massages and baths and insisted that she take off the two pairs of tights she wore to deter him. She had to fend off his relentless advances and a rape attempt, she has said.

Chiu confided in her colleague, who confronted Weinstein, and both quit. They reported his behavior and demanded he receive treatment, hoping to protect other women from predation on the job.

But their lawyer insisted that signing a nondisclosure agreement would be a requirement of negotiations, and that would only be sealed by a meaningful financial settlement.

Advertisement

“We were told we couldn’t even come to negotiating table unless we agreed to an NDA and agreed to taking some money,” Chiu said in an interview. “Our lawyer said to us if you don’t take monetary consideration they won’t believe that you will be silenced.”

The settlement she got — about $213,000 — was predicated on her never speaking about the incident, even to her colleague she’d confided in. The silence all these years was “suffocating,” said Chiu, who has acknowledged several suicide attempts.

“An appalling thing about signing the NDA is there is no end to it. You will be living with it,” she said, “for the rest of your life.”

Clark’s bill would extend the federal statute of limitations for bringing a sexual harassment claim, now just 180 days, and prevent companies from requiring new employees to sign off on mandatory arbitration or nondisclosure agreements that could prevent them from speaking out about harassment on the job. It also aims to adjust the imbalance of power in such legal negotiations — particularly for young and vulnerable employees.

“Too often, we see situations like Rowena’s where she is working for a very powerful person who has access to money and lawyers that she couldn’t possibly have in her first job,” said Clark.

Chiu broke her agreement this fall and began speaking out about her experience. Weinstein’s lawyer initially threatened legal action but has not followed up, she said. Weinstein is currently on trial in New York for sexual offenses against several other women. His lawyer could not be reached on Monday.

Advertisement

Chiu, who left the film industry years ago and has worked for the World Bank, has lately been working in advocacy, along with other women who spoke out about Weinstein. But she noted that many of those women “come from some level of privilege,” with education and resources to fly around the world and make their case. Many other victims and those working hourly jobs are much less equipped to advocate for themselves, she noted.

“I think it’s really important to remember the voices that are still silent,” Chiu said.





Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert