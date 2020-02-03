“The chimney wasn’t necessarily dirty, it plain out just wore out,” Silva said.

A family was operating a wood pellet stove inside of their home at 173 Main St. Sunday morning when the fire broke out, Plympton Fire Chief Steve Silva said. Worn-out seams on the chimney leading to the stove caused heat to escape the chimney and heat up the wood around it, starting the fire, Silva said.

Fire officials are urging homeowners to make sure their chimneys are clean and pass inspection after a chimney caught fire in Plympton Sunday, Plympton firefighters wrote on Facebook .

Advertisement

One of the home’s occupants was standing in the yard around 9:30 a.m. when they saw flames coming out of the roof, Plympton Fire Chief Steve Silva said.

Firefighters from Plympton, Kingston, Carver, and Halifax had the fire under control about 10 minutes after they arrived at the scene, firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Silva said the fire was contained to the chimney and roof of the home. While the home is still habitable, Silva estimated the blaze caused between $20,000 and $50,000 worth of damage to the roof and chimney.

“This incident could have been a lot worse and is a good reminder to make sure your chimney is inspected and cleaned yearly,” firefighters said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.







