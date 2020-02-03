The juvenile was not injured in the crash, but his car was towed away from the scene, Genetti said.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, was driving a Dodge sedan through a parking lot at the Bromfield School when he crashed into the hydrant— while texting on his phone— and burst open a water main, Officer Charles Genetti said.

A teenage boy has been cited for texting while driving after he slammed into a hydrant Saturday evening and sent the Town of Harvard into an ongoing boil-water order, Harvard police said.

The town remains under the boil-water order until at least Tuesday, officials wrote in a statement on the town’s website.

Advertisement

Havard schools were closed on Monday because of the order and the ongoing effort to fix the water main, police wrote on Facebook. The superintendent’s office said town officials are meeting Monday morning to determine when schools will reopen.

The section of Massachusetts Avenue near the Bromfield School remains closed Monday as DPW crews work to fix the water main, Genetti said.

The town’s water tank is slowly being refilled, DPW Director Tim Kilhart said in the town’s statement. Kilhart said residents may have some water and low water pressure in their homes, but asked that they not use it to help the tank refill faster.

The fire department is going door to door to distribute drinking water to all residents who are affected by the incident.

If you have any questions, contact Tim Kilhart at 978-456-4130.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



