City Hall’s Dock Square garage, where Donnelly, 42, worked, has been named after him.,

“Today Boston lost a true friend to all. No matter what was happening, Jimmy always took the time to make everyone’s lives brighter. Our hearts are with Jimmy’s family and friends,” Walsh wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon. “Rest in peace, Jimmy. You will never be forgotten.”

Jimmy Donnelly, a much-beloved former parking attendant who was the “heart of City Hall," has died, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Monday.

Walsh said last week he was “proud to name the garage after our friend, Jimmy."

“Jimmy wasn’t elected by anyone, but is loved by everyone. Anyone who’s passed through the City Hall garage knows him. He’s the heart of City Hall, a friend to all & the definition of a public servant,” Walsh wrote in a tweet.

Globe columnist Thomas Farragher wrote about Donnelly last week, saying Donnelly, who was nearing death with liver and kidney damage, was getting a stream of visitors — including police, firefighters, politicians and janitors — at his hospital room on the 12th floor of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Walsh told Farragher that naming the garage for Jimmy Donnelly was a fitting tribute to a man who wanted to work for Boston so dearly that he once applied for every job that was available.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do,’’ Donnelly told Farragher a few years ago. “Finally, I got the phone call.’’

Walsh said Donnelly always quietly stood for the good things about government.

“Those are the folks we name things for,’’ Walsh told Farragher. “Usually, the name ‘honorable’ goes in front of it. Well, there’s no one more honorable than Jimmy Donnelly."







