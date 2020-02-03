Two strikingly different portraits of Justina Pelletier’s life during her nine months locked in a psychiatric ward at Boston Children’s Hospital in 2013 emerged Monday as the trial of her family’s malpractice lawsuit against the hospital entered its third week.

But the young woman’s father, Louis Pelletier, insisted on the witness stand that his daughter’s health had been “declining.”

Justina Pelletier was able to stand on her own to bake cookies while locked in a psychiatric ward at Boston Children’s Hospital, and also learned to move her own wheelchair and do other tasks without constant medical help, a hospital attorney asserted Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

She was “bright, smiling, and laughing while in conversations,” during her stay in the unit, hospital attorney Ellen Epstein Cohen, said.

“Were you aware that Justina was making progress?” Cohen said.

“She was declining” Louis Pelletier shot back.

“So she appeared to you as her father to be declining?” Cohen said.

“To anyone in the room,” Pelletier said.

The Pelletiers are suing Children’s and several of its providers, who treated their daughter when she was 14, alleging they ignored the advice of her doctors from Tufts, who were treating her for mitochondrial disease, a rare disorder that affects the way cells produce energy.

Her one year stay at Children’s Hospital in 2013 ignited a firestorm about whether medical professionals should override parental rights when there is a dispute over treatment of a complex illness.

Louis Pelletier’s second day on the stand Monday was punctuated by some testy exchanges, as Cohen, the hospital’s attorney, read from transcripts that detailed phone conversations her parents had with her while she was locked in the psychiatric ward. The family’s interactions with the teen were monitored by state social workers because the state’s child protective agency was awarded custody of the teen, after hospital staff reported she was at risk of harm from too many medical procedures ordered by her parents.

Cohen asked Louis Pelletier if he remembered advice he told his teen during one phone conversation.

“Your family is the only one to trust...Don’t trust the weirdos at the hospital," Pelletier allegedly told his daughter, according to Cohen.

Pelletier said he couldn’t recall.

