In a filing Friday in US District Court in Boston, attorneys for Loughlin -- whose scene-stealing performance as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions -- and husband Mossimo Giannulli asked a judge to order prosecutors to turn over notes from FBI agents’ chats with William “Rick” Singer , the admitted ringleader of the scam, and other items that defense lawyers say could be exculpatory.

As they mount their defense in the sensational college admissions cheating case, Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband want prosecutors to turn over notes from FBI interviews with the scheme’s admitted mastermind, among other materials.

Advertisement

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters falsely classified as crew recruits at USC, paving their way for admittance to the palm-tree lined campus. The university confirmed in October that the daughters are no longer enrolled at the selective school.

The couple, two of the more than 50 defendants charged in the sprawling probe, have pleaded not guilty to all counts. Singer has admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing. Federal prosecutors say wealthy parents cut large checks to Singer to perpetrate the sports recruit scheme or to facilitate cheating on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Defense attorneys wrote Friday that because the federal prosecutors must prove Loughlin and Giannulli intended to defraud USC in order to obtain a conviction, “FBI interviewers undoubtedly asked Singer what he told Giannulli and Loughlin about the nature of their payments. ... Did he tell them that their donations were legitimate, as he told some other clients? ... Or did he tell them that their payments were bribes?”

In addition, the defense wrote, the government “acknowledges that USC’s practice of soliciting donations in exchange for facilitating admissions provides a 'legitimate approach’ for parents and college applicants. ... Thus, under the Government’s view, it is entirely appropriate for parents to make donations to USC to help secure the admission of their children.”

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors hadn’t responded to the filing as of Monday afternoon. Singer’s lawyer declined to comment.

In a prior legal document, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said Singer indicated he told the couple “in sum and substance that the $250,000 they paid for each of their daughters was paid to get them into USC. Singer did not recall exactly what he said to Giannulli and Loughlin regarding the money. Singer did recall telling the Giannullis that the first $50,000 for each girl went to USC."

Regarding additional funds the couple sent to Singer’s charity, “the Giannullis understood the money was part of the deal and it had to be paid in order to get the girls into USC.”

Prosecutors say parents masked the bribe payments as contributions to the charity.

Prosecutors have also alleged in court documents that Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli their older daughter should look “like a real athlete” when she posed for a photo as a bogus crew participant as part of her application to USC.

Prosecutors also maintain that Singer, who turned snitch and wired up on several parents, told Loughlin during one secretly recorded call, "I have not told them anything about the girls going through the side door, through crew, even though they didn’t do crew to get into USC. So I — that is — all I told them was that you guys made a donation to our foundation to help underserved kids.’ Loughlin replied, ‘Um-hmm.’ ”

Advertisement

Friday’s defense filing also referenced potential discovery evidence that may point to USC’s knowledge of Singer’s scheme before it exploded into the headlines in March 2019.

The university has described itself as a victim in a bribery and cheating scheme perpetrated by former athletic department staff, Singer, and parents who wanted their children to attend the elite school.

Loughlin’s attorneys, however, wrote Friday that “USC’s knowledge about Singer’s operation is relevant both to whether the University was defrauded at all and to whether Defendants intended to commit any such fraud.”

A USC spokeswoman declined to comment Monday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.