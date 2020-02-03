A nearby police officer heard the crash and arrived at the scene shortly after Walcott’s van came to a stop, Linehan said.

Dana Walcott, 55, of Randolph was driving down Route 28 around noon when he started choking on food, blacked out, and crashed into two utility poles near 17 South Main St., Avon Deputy Police Chief Denis Linehan said.

A man who was choking on food ran down utility poles with his van and knocked out power for some homes and businesses in Avon Monday afternoon, police said.

No one was injured.

Police arrested Walcott and charged him with driving with a suspended license, Linehan said. Police also found that Quincy had issued a warrant for Walcott’s arrest on the same charge.

Advertisement

Linehan said South Main Street would be closed from West High Street to the Randolph line for about eight to 10 hours Monday while crews clean up the scene and repair downed wires.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, 69 National Grid customers in Avon were without power because of the crash, National Grid spokesman Bob Kievra said. About 400 customers had initially been affected, Kievra said.

No customers in Randolph lost power as a result of the crash, Kievra said.

Kievra said power should be fully restored by 8 p.m. Monday.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.







