The driver, Alexander Picard, 24, of Hudson, was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, police said.

Police in Hudson, N.H., said 25-year-old Taylor Baker jumped into the pond and removed the unconscious driver of a 2017 Ford Fiesta that had landed upside down in a pond along the northbound lane of Derry Street, according to a Hudson Police Department Facebook post .

A New Hampshire man saved the life of a motorist Sunday when he plunged into a frozen pond and dragged him to safety, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when Picard was traveling south on Derry Street and collided with a Honda CRV, which sent the Fiesta careening across the northbound lane and down an embankment where it rolled over into the pond, police said.

Advertisement

Police and firefighters responded to the area of 315 Derry St. and found the Ford Fiesta upside down in the pond and the 2016 Honda CRV “with significant rear end damage" in the southbound breakdown lane, police said.

“The officers learned that Mr. Baker witnessed Picard’s vehicle land upside down in the frozen pond," police wrote on Facebook. "Mr. Baker, with little concern for his personal safety, jumped into the pond, removed an unconscious Picard from his vehicle and dragged him to safety. According to Captain Gannon of the Hudson Fire Department, Picard is alive due to the efforts of Mr. Baker.”

The driver of the Honda CRV suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Picard also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said.

Picard was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on March 13, police said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.