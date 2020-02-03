The supermarket chain joked in a tweet Monday morning that Brady would be a welcome addition to their lineup, after he posted a picture of himself and other Patriots elite wearing maroon-colored sports jackets at a special ceremony on Super Bowl Sunday. The color and style of the jackets is reminiscent of those worn by Market Basket store managers.

If the New England Patriots star quarterback decides in March to head to a different team in free agency, he can apparently join the roster at Market Basket — no questions asked. He already has the uniform.

“When the greatest all-time players assemble, the wardrobe inspiration was obvious: #MoreForYourDollar,” Market Basket officials said in a tweet. “@patriots better watch your back, we’re nabbing @tombrady to manage our store! #RedCoatLife.”

In a second tweet Monday, the Tewksbury-based company said, “You’re welcome to join our roster, @tombrady,” and included a picture showing the similarities between the coats worn by Brady and other members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team and those donned by employees at their stores.

Others had picked up on the jacket resemblance, including those on the community forum Reddit Boston, where someone shared a doctored image of Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Bill Belichick, and Adam Vinatieri posing together as if they were part of some Market Basket promotional material.

There’s been a lot of speculation and talk about what’s next for Brady, who will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career if he and the Patriots can’t agree on a new contract before 4 p.m. on March 17, according to the Globe’s Ben Volin. If that’s the case, his contract will void and he can sign with any team that will take him, whether it’s the Patriots or not.

If his message in a Hulu commercial that aired during the Super Bowl was any indication, Brady isn’t “going anywhere," and plans to keep playing in some capacity.

Even so, it’s never too late to start practicing throwing produce onto store shelves, in case he changes his mind and opts for retirement instead.

