The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was found by officers in the area of Arbutus Street and Irma Street, according to a posting on bpdnews.com . He told police that he was walking towards his gray SUV when a man brandishing a firearm and two other men forced him into his vehicle and demanded his money. He said he was struck in the head with the firearm and stabbed with a knife multiple times before he escaped, and one of the suspects fired a gunshot before fleeing in his SUV, police said.

A man told police he was stabbed multiple times and had his SUV stolen in a wild carjacking incident in Dorchester Sunday night that ended with the arrest of a Lawrence man, Boston police said.

At about 8:47 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 51 Lucerne St. saw the gray SUV driving erratically and at “an accelerated rate of speed” before it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Callender Street and Don Street, police said in the posting.

The driver of the other vehicle later told police that he was driving down Callender Street towards Blue Hill Avenue when the SUV came up the wrong way on the one-way street and struck his vehicle head on. The victim said he got out and approached the SUV and two men jumped out. The victim told police he gave chase before one of the men “suddenly stopped, turned around, and pressed the firearm into the victim’s abdomen, fleeing again as officers approached,” the posting said.

Officers saw the victim chasing one of the suspects in front of 166 Callender St. and joined in the pursuit. Police ultimately apprehended the suspect in the area of Carlos Street and took him into custody. Police also recovered a Springfield Armory firearm loaded with six rounds of live ammunition and a knife in some bushes at 162 Callender St., police said in the posting.

Edward Delossantos, 41, of Lawrence was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, armed assault to rob, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.