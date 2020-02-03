The ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court came in the case against Wilson Goncalves-Mendez, who was arrested on the night of Aug. 4, 2016, in Dorchester after officers pulled him over for a defective brake light and learned he was the subject of a default warrant in a drug case, records show.

The state’s highest court said Monday that police must ask a driver they’re arresting if the driver wants a passenger to drive the car home, rather than police just towing the car, ruling in favor of a man who faced a gun charge after a firearm was found in his car at the impound lot.

The unanimous SJC ruling had no bearing on Goncalves-Mendez’s drug case -- only on the gun charges arising from the towing.

Police told Goncalves-Mendez his vehicle would be towed, and officers found a gun under the driver’s seat during a routine inventory search before impoundment, prompting authorities to charge him separately with firearm violations after he allegedly admitted the weapon belonged to him, the court said.

But the search of the vehicle was improper and the gun evidence must be suppressed, the SJC ruled, since Goncalves-Mendez’s passenger was a licensed driver who wasn’t impaired at the time. So police should have asked Goncalves-Mendez if he wanted the passenger to take control of the vehicle, the court said.

Had the passenger assumed custody of the car, no inventory search would have been necessary; those searches are done to protect police and towing companies against false claims of theft, the court said.

“We conclude that, where officers are aware that a passenger lawfully could assume custody of a vehicle, it is improper to impound the vehicle without first offering this option to the driver," Justice Barbara A. Lenk wrote in the SJC opinion. "Absent such an inquiry, the police cannot conclude that impoundment is ‘reasonably necessary.’ Because no such inquiry was made here, the impoundment of the defendant’s vehicle was improper. Moreover, because the validity of an inventory search turns on the propriety of the underlying impoundment, the search was unlawful.”

Boston police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s the second time in less than a week that the court has weighed in on police procedures during traffic stops. The court ruled last week that police can no longer frisk drivers during stops based solely on safety concerns, but must have independent information that the driver is potentially armed.

