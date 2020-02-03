After running from police and attempting to hide in a marsh, a drug suspect was located with the help of a police dog and a helicopter in Wakefield Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Around noon, a man who was wanted for narcotics violations fled on foot after officers stopped his car on Water Street near Farm Street, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Trooper Brandyn Henson, along with his K9 Mattis and the Air Wing, responded to search for the man, State Police said in a statement.
Mattis tracked the scent to a marsh off Water Street as Lieutenant Mark Costa and Trooper Gregg Spooner used the helicopter’s infrared camera system to spot the man, who was lying down in the marsh in an attempt to hide from authorities, police said. Costa and Spooner guided police on the ground to the suspect. He was apprehended at approximately 2:20 p.m., Procopio said.
A video from the helicopter shows Mattis locating the suspect.
Wakefield police charged the suspect, the statement said.
