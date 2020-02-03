State Police K9 Mattis and a helicopter helped apprehend a drug suspect in Wakefield Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around noon, a man who was wanted for narcotics violations fled on foot after officers stopped his car on Water Street near Farm Street, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Trooper Brandyn Henson, along with his K9 Mattis and the Air Wing, responded to search for the man, State Police said in a statement.