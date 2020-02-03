A man is in custody after shootings were reported in two towns in Maine, according to Maine State Police.
The shootings occurred in Machias and Jonesboro and there were multiple victims, Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said in an e-mail.
“Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Machias Police, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forestry Service all responded to the scenes,” he said in the e-mail.
Police plan to update the media on the situation at 5 p.m. at the Washington Sheriff’s office in Machias, he said.
