Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I think the "Heavy Hitter" was the real MVP last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

You might not know who Rob Sand is, but the Democrats trying to win the Iowa caucuses today have him on speed dial.

Sand is the state auditor - an elected position - in Iowa. He was the only non-incumbent Democrat to win statewide there in 2018. He’s also a 2005 Brown University graduate, which means he knows a thing or two about Rhode Island politics.

Advertisement

He agreed to answer a few questions from Rhode Map about what to expect in Iowa.

Q: Your support is one of the most coveted endorsements among the Democrats, but you’re not picking a horse in the race. Why not?

Sand: First, I don’t tend to think that endorsements matter much. Iowans will make up their own minds - it is part of why we are a good state to have go first. Along with that, with a three and a five year-old in my house, plus the job I was elected to do, and so many candidates in the race, and with the hours I’d want to put in stumping for someone if they were my real favorite, I struggle to find enough time to devote to this. I don’t have a real favorite, and when I do the hard thinking, I tend to zoom out and remember how high the stakes are in 2020. Many, if not most of us, will not get our first choice nominee. Given that, it is far more important to plan to make personal sacrifices in the general election for any nominee, than to find a savior.

Advertisement

Q: You’re a Brown graduate. What do Democrats on the East Coast not understand about Democrats in Iowa?

Sand: We are the third-largest political party in Iowa, far after independents and close behind Republicans. My win in 2018 was the first time in 36 years that an incumbent Republican holding any statewide office lost to a challenger. Winning here cannot be taken for granted. To win here, you have to have good levels of support in rural areas and small towns. It certainly helps to have grown up in a small town like I did, because small towns have a real solidarity internally as they struggle to survive. But another piece is that we need the support of Obama-Trump voters. Iowa had by far more counties than any other state that switched from Obama to Trump. They are centered in Northeast Iowa, where I grew up.

Q: Will the winner of today’s caucus be the Democratic nominee for president?

Sand: Look, anyone who tells you they know what is going to happen is either trying to fool you, or they already fooled themselves. But winning here certainly increases their chances, in part because Iowans do a very good job of testing candidates. We come out to events in full force and we have cheaper media markets that allow lesser-funded candidates to still be competitive. As I told many candidates, expect to go to a small town where just three Iowans come out to meet you. Over the course of an hour, you’ll connect, even make them cry, and discover you are second cousins. And when you ask them to commit to supporting you, they’ll say, “well, I need to meet everyone else first.” If our country ever has a process where the people recognize the power they have and truly use it carefully, this is it.

Advertisement

Q: Let’s talk about Rhode Island. What your favorite memory of your time in our state?

Sand: Although I moved back to Iowa right after graduation, I truly enjoyed being in Rhode Island. I can’t pick just one memory, but I can say the people. Of course I had classmates from Providence, but my friends Nick Roach from Woonsocket and Francisco Cabas from Central Falls helped me understand the state as a whole better. I tutored a boy named Kervin at MLK Jr. elementary for a couple of years. I also babysat for the Handy family. My friend Brigham and I spent a lot of time at the Portuguese-American Social Club over near Wickenden. I think we were the only Brown students that knew where it was. But the regulars welcomed us and accepted us.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.