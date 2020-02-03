The new bills came amid a busy time for Trahan’s lawyers. The House Ethics Committee disclosed in mid-December that it is conducting a further probe of Trahan after investigators with the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent entity, found “substantial reason to believe” she violated campaign finance laws in her hotly contested Third Congressional District victory in 2018.

Trahan still owed Perkins Coie LLC roughly $347,000 as of Dec. 31, according to a campaign finance report the Westford Democrat filed late Friday with the Federal Election Commission. That includes $191,000 in bills from the last quarter — a sum that nearly matched the $204,000 she reported raising in those three months.

Representative Lori Trahan, who has been embroiled in a probe into her campaign financing, has accumulated nearly $380,000 in bills to a Washington, D.C., law firm, half of which came in the last three months of 2019, according to her latest filings.

Investigators found that her husband donated $300,000 to her campaign — far in excess of the $2,700 allowed at the time for a primary race. Her campaign appears to have “intentionally misreported” the days some donations were made as part of its apparent financial maneuvering, the Office of Congressional Ethics said.

Trahan has admitted making mistakes, which she said last month she “deeply regrets and takes responsibility for." But she insisted the funds she loaned her campaign were her own money. Trahan has said that she and her husband, David, considered each other’s funds “our money" and that they had a written agreement when they married in 2007 that “each of us would have an equal right to manage and spend” their income.

The House Ethics Committee announced in December that it would “extend the committee’s review" of Trahan, but noted at the time that doing so “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.”

Trahan reported paying Perkins Coie $30,917 in various installments in March and September, meaning that with the reported debt, her bill to the firm topped $378,036 by the end of the year.

She hired Perkins Coie to review her campaign finance disclosures from her primary victory, and has retained the firm to assist with filings going forward, according to her campaign.

“Those services included assisting the campaign with required legal responses to the politically motivated, inaccurate complaints filed against her to the FEC and the Ethics Committee, which we remain confident will be resolved favorably,” spokesman Mark McDevitt said in an statement.

Trahan has faced a series of complaints targeting $371,000 she loaned her campaign, including hundreds of thousands of dollars that allowed her to launch a last-minute advertising blitz before the September 2018 primary. Trahan was one of 10 Democrats on the ballot and ultimately prevailed by 145 votes in a recount over second-place finisher Dan Koh.

Trahan did not disclose a key source of the money — a joint bank account with her husband — until after she won election in November, prompting calls from watchdog groups for federal officials to investigate. Trahan has criticized one organization, the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust, or FACT, as a “right-wing group with a long history of attacking Democrats.”

Despite the legal bills hanging over her, Trahan is not wanting for campaign funds. She proved an able fund-raiser in her first year in the House, reporting more than $1.3 million in receipts, and had about $1 million left in her account to close 2019.

Among the eight Massachusetts House members seeking reelection to their seats, only Representative Richard E. Neal, the chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, reporting raising more than Trahan last year, with $2.6 million in receipts.

Neal ended 2019 with nearly $4.5 million in his account, well ahead of primary challenger Alex Morse, the Holyoke mayor who raised $123,000 between September and December. Morse had $120,434 on hand, according to campaign finance reports.

Koh, a former Boston City Hall chief of staff, has said he is weighing a run against Trahan, and has cited questions about how she financed her razor-thin victory in explaining his motivation for a potential rematch.

Koh did not raise any donations in 2019, according to filings, but he reported spending $23,000 to fund a survey he sent to residents in the district in the fall about him and Trahan. Koh, who had a little over $16,000 in his account to close the year, said Monday he has not yet made a decision whether to challenge Trahan.

